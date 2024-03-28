Reminder: Easter egg hunt

Kids can meet the Easter Bunny at a free Easter egg hunt for ages 10 and under this Saturday at the Tory Hill soccer field, hosted by the Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the soccer field on Route 202 in Buxton. There will be a separate area for children ages 3 and under. Families must bring a basket or bucket.

For more information, contact the Dorcas Society at facebook.com/DorcasSocietyofMaine.

