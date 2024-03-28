Many readers will remember the rules of high school girls’ basketball back in the 1950s. Three girls, the shooters, played in the forward court; they were the only ones allowed to score. Three girls played in the backcourt and they were only allowed to protect the basket. All players were limited to two dribbles. (Wake me up after the game is over.)

The times they are a changing and changing fast. Consider the widespread attention focused on the University of Iowa’s phenomenal Caitlin Clark, the nation’s all-time leading scorer. Or the press coverage for the women’s teams in March Madness. Betting on women’s games has skyrocketed.

The immense appeal of women (and girls) basketball can be found right in our own backyard. The Brunswick High School girls team recently trounced Cony to win the state championship. And then there is the Bowdoin women’s basketball team, the Polar Bears, our Bears.

Tina and I have been fans of the women’s basketball team since moving to Brunswick in 2002. The Bears have consistently been a leading force in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), arguably the best conference in Division 3 women’s basketball.

The Bears recently complied a terrific season: Won 28, lost 3; won the NESCAC Championship by beating Bates, thereby avenging a loss earlier in the season; made it to the NCAA Division 3 Elite Eight before being beaten by Smith College; Junior Forward Sydney Jones named First Team All-NESCAC and Second Team All American; Sophomore Guard Carly Davey named Second Team All-NESCAC; Megan Phelps and Abby Kelly named NESCAC Coaching Staff of the Year.

Bowdoin’s stellar record against stiff competition led to being picked as one of four teams in the nation to host the first two weekends of the NCAA Division 3 Tournament.

The Bears easily beat Western New England College in the first game and then edged out UMass Dartmouth in a hard-fought game to reach the Elite Eight.

Sadly, we couldn’t be among the over 1,000 fans to watch the Smith-Bowdoin game in person as we were in Florida. We did stream the event, however, and the announcer noted that 3,000 people were watching the game online.

The Bowdoin women’s basketball team has benefitted greatly from the huge local fan base over the years. Indeed, the coaches use great fan support as a plus factor in recruiting. Moreover, Bowdoin’s impact on women’s college basketball extends well beyond the campus. Bowdoin’s coaches Megan Phelps and Abby Kelly both played for the Bears. So did Bates head coach Alison Montgomery. And Tufts head coach Jill Pace. And the University of Chicago’s head coach Maria Williamson. And Smith assistant coach Katie Kerrigan.

Several former players returned to campus to cheer on the Bears at the NESCAC final game against Bates.

It would be fair to say, then, that Bowdoin has helped raise the profile for women’s basketball at Division 3, just as the ever-powerful UConn’s women’s team has at Division 1.

So, take a bow, Bowdoin Polar Bears. Your fans will be cheering you on next season. Prospects look great with the return of three starters and several other key players determined to maintain the Polar Bear’s proud tradition of excellence. Thanks for what you do on the court — and off — to raise the spirits of the community during the long winter months.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadw575@aol.com.

