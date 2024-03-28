WATERBORO — Gerard Boissonneault, born on Sept. 27, 1942, to Lucien and Irene (Beaudoin)

Boissonneault, passed away on March 21, 2024.

He graduated from St. Louis High School and proudly served in the US Marines from 1961 to 1965. Gerard dedicated 25 years to Corning Components, followed by six years at Haley’s Metal Shop before retiring in 2005.

He was an avid member of multiple ATV clubs and found joy in woodworking, ATV riding, trail maintenance, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Gerard was predeceased by his parents, sister Pricilla Allen, and brother Ranald Boissonneault.

He is survived by his daughter Elaine Calvert and husband Bill of Waterboro, son Kevin Boissonneault of Biddeford, stepson Timothy Madore of Lyman, stepdaughter Tammara Madore of Biddeford, stepson Terrance Madore and wife Lisa of Saco, sister Elena Guay of Florida, sister Jeannine Lavigne and husband Robert of Arundel, brother Lucien Boissonneault and wife Sandy of South Carolina, brother Jean Paul Boissonneault and wife Rose of Lyman, sister Lucille Prebanow and husband Gale of Old Orchard Beach, sister Lorraine Bisson of Arundel, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A funeral outside of Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. Burial will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford on April 8, 2024, at 11 a.m.

Donations may be made to the local charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

