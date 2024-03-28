PITTSTON — Richard L Smith Sr., “Smitty,” 80 years old, passed away on March 23, 2024, in Augusta, Maine.

Son of Delhi Johnson Smith and Clara Ella (Skillings) Smith, he was born Oct. 18, 1943, in Portland, Maine. In Portland, he graduated high school, started a family, and found his passion as a butcher. He worked at Jordan Meats prior to moving to Biddeford’s First National Grocers. Smitty’s passion for feeding others led to him opening his first store, Smitty’s Meat Market and eventually R.L Smith and Sons Meats. His generosity was significant, and he was passionate about providing food to local families.

Smitty was a “Jack of all trades” and after years as a meat cutter he made a career change installing elevators for Stanley and Otis Elevator. As a forever entrepreneur, Smitty started his own elevator inspection business in 2004, S.M.I.T.H. Elevator Inspections, with the support of his wife Catherine.

He loved to share stories and bring laughter to family and friends. Smitty was an avid reader, loved crosswords and Jeopardy, comedies and old movies. He proclaimed to know “a little about a lot of things”. His hobbies were endless, from beekeeping to sailing. In the fall, football was his thing as a true New England Patriots fan. A little-known secret: Smitty was a “Swifty”.

He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, John and Roland, brother-in-law, Bucky Arris,

nephews Greg Smith and Lee Arris.

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife of 18 years Catherine (Osbon) Smith, his sister Elizabeth Arris of Freeport, children Janie and wife Arlene Morse, Jeannie and husband Peter Madore, Richard Smith Jr. and his partner Jennifer Atwood, Julie and husband Michael Maloy, Scott Smith, and stepson Shawn and wife Donna Osbon. Grandchildren Joshua and Zachary Lachance; Lindsey Labbe, Katlyn Trottier, Jenna King, Anna Green; Clint Maloy, Maggie Trottier, Callum Maloy;

Gabrielle Smith, Jack Smith, and Kristin Osbon; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and

nephews.

Smitty will be remembered for his uncanny wit, his smile, laughter, and sense of humor. He was

many things to many people; husband to his wife, Dad to his children, Pap to grand and great-grandchildren, Uncle Dicky to nieces and nephews, and friend to everyone. The lesson he leaves is to love big and love hard, as he did.

“If they don’t like you for being yourself … Be yourself even more.” -Taylor Swift

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Boys Club of America, Portland Maine in remembrance of Richard L Smith Sr.

A celebration of Richards life will be held this summer. Further information will follow.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: