Another winter sports season of triumph has come and gone and in its wake came postseason honors.

As always, local schools featured an abundance of all-star honorees, across the board.

Here’s a full accounting:

Girls’ basketball

Cheverus’ girls’ basketball team had no peer this season, winning all 21 contests en route to the Gold Ball and standouts Ruth Boles and Maddie Fitzpatrick were named to the Class AA North first-team.

Cheverus’ Megan Dearborn and Portland’s Baleria Yugu made the second-team.

Cheverus’ Maddie Fitzpatrick made the Class AA North All-Defensive team.

Cheverus’ Addison Jordan was named to the Class AA North All-Rookie team.

Cheverus’ Maddie Fitzpatrick, along with Ella Pelletier of Oxford Hills, was named the Class AA North co-Player of the Year.

Cheverus’ Billy Goodman was named Class AA North Coach of the Year.

In Class AA South, Scarborough’s Caroline Hartley and Emerson Flaker made the first-team.

South Portland’s Emma Travis, Nyeerah Padgett and Annie Whitmore were second-team selections.

South Portland’s Caleigh Corcoran was an honorable mention.

Scarborough’s Emerson Flaker and South Portland’s Emma Travis and Annie Whitmore were named to the Class AA South All-Defensive team.

Scarborough’s Helena Bukarac and South Portland’s Nyeerah Padgett and Annie Whitmore were Class AA South All-Rookie team selections.

South Portland’s Lynne Hasson was named Class AA South Coach of the Year.

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association Class A/B first-team included Deering’s Maya Gayle and Natalie Santiago and Falmouth’s Emily Abbott and Maddy Christman.

Deering’s Maya Gayle and Natalie Santiago and Falmouth’s Maddy Christman made the SMAA Class A/B All-Defensive team.

Deering’s Angelina Keo was named to the SMAA Class A/B All-Rookie team.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Ruth Boles, Megan Dearborn and Maddie Fitzpatrick, Deering’s Maya Gayle, Sophie Hill, Shay Rosenthal, Natalie Santiago and Ariana Sibo, Falmouth’s Emily Abbott, Kate Barter, Maddy Christman, Leah Cunningham and Mallory Kerr, Portland’s Iman Alaari, Hannah Hawkes, Ainsley McCrum and Willa Morales and Scarborough’s Caroline Hartley.

In the WMC, the Class A/B first-team included Yarmouth’s Cate King.

Freeport’s Maddie Cormier and Greely’s Asja Kelman made the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Grace Callahan, Freeport’s Abby Giroux and Yarmouth’s Neena Panozzo were named to the third-team.

In Class C/D, NYA’s Graca Bila and Waynflete’s Lucy Hart were named to the first-team.

NYA’s Ella Giguere and Waynflete’s Lauren McNutt-Girouard made the second-team.

The Class A/B All-Defensive first-team included Greely’s Kylie Crocker and Yarmouth’s Lauren Keaney.

Freeport’s Sydney Gelhar and Abby Giroux made the All-Defensive second-team.

In Class C/D, NYA’s Graca Bila and Waynflete’s Lucy Hart made the All-Defensive team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Grace Callahan, Greely’s Kylie Crocker and Asja Kelman, NYA’s Graca Bila, Waynflete’s Lucy Hart and Yarmouth’s Cate King and Neena Panozzo were named WMC Senior All-Stars.

NYA’s Tom Robinson and Waynflete’s Andrew Leach coached in the Senior All-Star Game.

NYA’s Graca Bila was named a finalist for the Bob Butler Award, given to the top senior in the conference. Poland’s Thea Thornton was selected.

Cheverus’ Ruth Boles and Maddie Fitzpatrick made the North Class AA/A/B team for the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game.

Deering’s Natalie Santiago and Scarborough’s Caroline Hartley played for the South Class AA/A/B team in the McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game.

NYA’s Graca Bila and Waynflete’s Lucy Hart played for the South Class C/D team in the McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game.

Cheverus’ Abby Marshall and Portland’s Ainsley McCrum qualified for the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Academic team.

South Portland’s Lynne Hasson (Class AA South), Cheverus’ Billy Goodman (Class AA North), NYA’s Tom Robinson (Class C South) and Waynflete’s Andrew Leach (Class D South) were all named Coaches of the Year.

Cheverus’ Maddie Fitzpatrick won the Miss Maine Basketball award, given to the state’s top player. Scarborough’s Caroline Hartley was also a finalist.

Maddie Fitzpatrick was also a repeat selection as Maine’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Boys’ basketball

On the boys’ side, Portland fell just a few points short in its quest to return to the state final, but placed Jeissey Khamis and Kevin Rugabirwa on the Class AA North first-team, along with Cheverus’ Leo McNabb, who was chosen as the region’s Player of the Year.

Cheverus’ Gio St. Onge made the second-team.

Cheverus’ Sammy Nzeyimana and Portland’s Drew Veilleux were honorable mentions.

Portland’s Cordell Jones made the Class AA North All-Rookie team.

Cheverus’ Leo McNabb and Portland’s Pepito Girumugisha and Kevin Rugabirwa were named to the Class AA North All-Defensive team.

In Class AA South, Scarborough’s Liam Garriepy and South Portland’s Gabe Galarraga made the first-team.

Deering’s Evan Legassey, Scarborough’s Spencer Booth and South Portland’s Manny Hidalgo were named to the second-team.

Deering’s Justin Jamal, Scarborough’s Carter Blanche, Nate Glidden and Liam Jefferds and South Portland’s Darius Johnson were honorable mentions.

Scarborough’s Spencer Booth was named the Class AA South Rookie of the Year.

The Class AA South All-Rookie team also included Deering’s Tayshuan Cleveland and South Portland’s Gabe Jackson and Darius Johnson.

Deering’s Tavian Lauture, Scarborough’s Nate Glidden and South Portland’s Tom Maloji made the Class AA South All-Defensive team.

Scarborough’s Phil Conley and Gorham’s Ryan Deschenes shared Class AA South Coach of the Year honors.

In Class A South, Falmouth’s Chris Simonds and Noble’s Jamier Rose shared Player of the Year honors.

Falmouth’s Billy Birks was also named to the first-team.

Falmouth’s Chris Simonds was named to the Class A South All-Defensive team.

Falmouth’s Dave Halligan and Noble’s John Morgan shared Class A South Coach of the Year honors.

In the WMC, Freeport’s JT Pound and Yarmouth’s Evan Hamm made the Class A/B first-team.

Greely’s Jackson Leding and Yarmouth’s Matt Gautreau were named to the second-team.

Freeport’s Connor Slocum and Greely’s Kade Ippolito made the third-team.

NYA’s Nate Oney and Waynflete’s Nico Kirby and Ishan Reese were named to the Class C/D first-team.

Waynflete’s Jed Alsup made the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Gabe Berman, Freeport’s Connor Slocum and Evan Hamm were named to the Class A/B All-Defensive team.

Greely’s Owen Partridge made the second-team.

NYA’s Nate Oney and Waynflete’s Nico Kirby made the Class C/D All-Defensive team.

Freeport’s JT Pound and Connor Slocum, Greely’s Jackson Leding, NYA’s Nate Oney, Waynflete’s Nico Kirby and Ishan Reese and Yarmouth’s Matt Gautreau and Evan Hamm played in the WMC Senior All-Star Game.

Waynflete’s Rich Henry served as a coach in the Senior All-Star Game.

Freeport’s JT Pound won the Bob Butler Award. Waynflete’s Nico Kirby was a finalist.

Cheverus’ Gio St. Onge and Portland’s Jeissey Khamis played for the North Class AA/A/B team in the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game.

Falmouth’s Chris Simonds, Freeport’s JT Pound, South Portland’s Gabe Galarraga and Yarmouth’s Evan Hamm played for the South Class AA/A/B team in the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game.

NYA’s Nate Oney and Waynflete’s Nico Kirby played for the South Class C/D team in the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game.

Falmouth’s Charlie Wolak, NYA’s Nate Oney and Scarborough’s Brayden Couture qualified for the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Academic team.

Freeport’s Tyler Tracy was named the Class A South Coach of the Year.

Girls’ hockey

Cheverus’ girls’ hockey team repeated as state champion and placed six players on the All-State team. That group included forwards Mikayla Talbot, Lucy Johnson and Caroline Rousseau, defenders Lily Johnson and Brynn McKenney and goalie Ella Lemieux. They were joined by Portland/South Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete Beacons forwards Marina Bassett and Libby Hooper and defender Jane Flynn and Yarmouth/Freeport forward Rosie Panenka and defenders Amanda Panciocco and Adelaide Strout.

The All-South Region team included Beacons forward Becca Good, Cheverus forwards Maddie Doherty and Charlotte Miller, defender Zoey Radford and goalie Ellie Skolnekovich, Falmouth/Scarborough forwards Audrey Farnham and Hope Melevsky and defenders Morgan Adams and Eve Chace and Greely goalie Charlie Louie.

The All-North Region team featured Yarmouth/Freeport forwards Sophie Smith and Celia Zinman.

Cheverus’ Ella Lemieux and Brynn McKenney and Yarmouth/Freeport’s Rosie Panenka were finalists for the Becky Schaffer Award, given to the state’s top senior player. The award was won by Gorham’s Emerson Homa.

Cheverus’ Lily Johnson and Mikayla Talbot and Yarmouth/Freeport’s Amanda Panciocco were Schaffer Award semifinalists.

Yarmouth/Freeport’s Avery Buchanan, Amanda Panciocco, Rosie Panenka, Isabel Peters, Sophie Smith and Ella Zur Muhlen represented the North Region in the Senior All-Star game.

The South team included Becca Good, Keirith Gentilini and Erin Winship of the Beacons, Cheverus’ Maddie Doherty, Lily Johnson, Ella Lemieux, Brynn McKenney, Charlotte Miller and Mikayla Talbot and Falmouth/Scarborough’s Morgan Adams, Eve Chace and Trinity Grenier.

Boys’ hockey

After winning the state title, Cheverus/Yarmouth’s boys’ hockey team placed defenseman David Swift on the Class B South first-team.

Forward Andrew Cheever and goalie Ethan Tucker made the second-team, as did Greely defensemen Sean Allen and Cullen Rafford and forward Charlie Moore.

The third-team included Cheverus/Yarmouth defenseman Ian O’Connor and forward Quinn McCoy.

Greely forward Lucas Martin was an honorable mention selection.

The Class B South All-Rookie team featured Cheverus/Yarmouth forward Hakon Yeo and defenseman Owen Cheever, as well as Brunswick/Freeport goalie Michael Shoemaker and Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde’s forward Alex Newman and goalie Kai Stockford.

Cape Elizabeth’s Colin Blackburn, Cheverus/Yarmouth’s Sam Bradford, Andrew Cheever, Evan Hankins, Ian O’Connor, Lucas Soutuyo and David Swift and Greely’s Sean Allen, Will Klein, Lucas Martin, Charlie Moore, Finn Murphy and Cullen Rafford took part in the Class B South Senior All-Star Game.

Cheverus/Yarmouth’s Dave St. Pierre and Greely’s Barry Mothes served as coaches.

Cheverus/Yarmouth’s David Swift was named Class B South Defenseman of the Year.

Cheverus/Yarmouth’s Dave St. Pierre was chosen Class B South Coach of the Year.

Greely’s Charlie Moore won the Evans Spear Award, awarded for outstanding play, effort, spirit, character to a senior player in Class B South. Cheverus/Yarmouth’s David Swift was a finalist.

In Class A, the All-State first-team included Falmouth forward Henry Whiting, defensemen Jacoby Porter and Jack Turgeon and goalie Brandon White, Scarborough forward Tyler Kenney and Portland/South Portland/Deering Beacons forward Tobey Lappin and defenseman Hewitt Sykes.

The second-team featured Falmouth forward Rowan Hagerty and defenseman Isaac Laliberte and Beacons goalie Michael Zaccaria.

Falmouth’s Rowan Hagerty, Scarborough’s Tyler Kenney and Tobey Lappin and Hewitt Sykes of the Portland/South Portland/Deering Beacons took part in the Senior All-Star Game.

Portland/South Portland/Deering’s Tobey Lappin was a finalist for the Travis Roy Award, given to the state’s top senior player in Class A. The award was won by St. Dom’s’ Timothee Ouellette.

Indoor track

South Portland’s boys’ indoor track team won a Class A state title for the first time in 22 years and placed several athletes on the SMAA all-star team.

The first-team included Red Riots Arnaud Sioho (senior hurdles, senior long jump and senior triple jump), Caleb Ramsell (junior hurdles) and 4×400 relay team members Curtis Metcalf, Michael Lawlor, Gedeao Buanza and Sioho. They were joined by Falmouth’s Ali Carter (junior 55 and junior 200) and open 4×200 relay team members Gio Guerrette, Joey Guerrette, Jason Hargesheimer and Max Shapiro, Portland’s Nathan Blades (senior 800), Ben Mbongo (junior long jump), Aziz Mohamed (junior 400) and junior 4×200 relay team members Alex McKusick, Mbongo, Griffin Lavertu and Mohamed, and Scarborough’s Wyatt Martin (open pole vault), Atticus Merriam (junior 800), Nate Murray (senior shot put) and open 4×800 relay team members Noel Heath, Colin Anderson, Ben Bouchard and Merriam.

Cheverus’ Dominic Cortez (open pole vault) and Brendan Rogers (senior 400), Deering’s Abdulkadir Munye (junior hurdles and junior 400), Falmouth’s Jason Hargesheimer (open 600), Portland’s Nathan Blades (open mile and open two-mile), Griffin Lavertu (junior high jump) and Aziz Mohamed (junior long jump) and South Portland’s Tyler Bryant (senior high jump), Michael Lawlor (junior 800) and Caleb Ramsell (junior triple jump) made the second-team.

Third-teamers included Cheverus’ Rocco Deschambault (junior shot put), Falmouth’s Max Shapiro (senior 55) and Abram Wintersteen (junior 55), Portland’s Liam Alexander (junior 800), Nathan Blades (open 600), Owen Blades (junior high jump) and Benjamin Prestes (senior 800 and open mile) and South Portland’s Lamed Khelendend (junior hurdles and junior 55), Joyce Otshudi (junior triple jump), Henry Risch (senior shot put) and Evan Small (open two-mile).

The SMAA girls’ indoor track first-team included Laurel Driscoll (junior 800) and Isabella Harmon (junior high jump and open pole vault) of Class A state champion Scarborough, as well as Cheverus’ Macey Weisberg (junior long jump, junior 55 and junior 200), open 4×200 relay team members Finley Brown, Lizzie Merrill, Annie Vigue and Weisberg and open 4×400 relay team members Lucy Olson, Vigue, Brown and Kate Prestes, Deering’s Lara Gin (senior 400), Falmouth’s Hadley Perry (junior hurdles and junior 400), Ruby Prentiss (senior shot put), junior 4×200 relay team members Keira Kelly, Georgia Moon, Sara Tennent and Perry and open 4×800 relay team members Moon, Maeve Ginevan, Bella Koepsell and Tennent, Portland’s Samantha Moore (open 600, senior 800, open mile and open two-mile) and open sprint relay team members Sophie Knoll, Alice Anderson, Anneliese Collin and Moore and South Portland’s Sunila DeLoacth (junior shot put).

The second-team featured Cheverus’ Amelia Dedekian (open pole vault), Stella Hang (junior long jump), Lucy Olson (junior 800) and Eleanor Snyder (junior shot put), Deering’s Lara Gin (senior triple jump and senior 200), Falmouth’s Keira Kelly (junior 400), Portland’s Samantha Moore (senior 400), Scarborough’s Laurel Driscoll (open 600 and open mile), Kyleigh Record (senior 800) and Bailey Stoddard-Baughman (senior hurdles).

The third-team included and Cheverus’ Paige Alexander (open mile), Stella Hang (junior triple jump and junior hurdles) and Alaina Holmes (junior 55 and junior 200), Deering’s Elise Breiting-Brown (junior 400) and Saya Breiting-Brown (senior hurdles), Falmouth’s Brynn Fortier (junior high jump), Portland’s Anneliese Collin (senior high jump and open pole vault) and Margaret Roma (junior long jump), Scarborough’s Kyleigh Record (open 600) and South Portland’s Makayla Edwards-Burrell (senior shot put) and Iris Young (senior high jump).

In the WMC, Greely’s boys, the Class B champions, placed Jonah Guibord (55 hurdles) and Bez Mendelsohn (400) made the Senior Division first-team, along with Freeport’s Reece Perry (pole vault) and Yarmouth’s Ethan Hoffman (shot put).

Freeport’s Andrew Oshetski (shot put) and Greely’s Sam Anania (pole vault), Gaelan Lucey (long jump), Alexander Mendoza (high jump) and Charles Palmlund (400) made the second-team.

Freeport’s Brady Webber (high jump), Greely’s Holden Pierce (400) and Yarmouth’s Leon Gordon (55) were Junior Division first-teamers.

On the girls’ side, the Senior Division first-team featured Freeport’s Kessa Benner (pole vault), Greely’s Jacqueline Franklin (400) and Victoria Zandan (long jump) and Yarmouth’s Abby Noble (55 and 200).

Cape Elizabeth’s Emma Young (800), Freeport’s Lucy Riggs (55 and 400), Greely’s Jacqueline Franklin (long jump) and Victoria Zandan (triple jump) and Yarmouth’s Tessa Dougherty (200) and Olivia Wentworth (two-mile) were second-teamers.

In the Junior Division, Cape Elizabeth’s Reagan Gajan (high jump) and Sloan Gardner (shot put), Freeport’s Emma Graham (55 and 200) and Lilah Hall (400) and Greely’s Victoria Zandan (55 hurdles) made the first-team.

Swimming

In the pool, Cape Elizabeth’s juggernaut girls’ swim team, the now three-time Class B champions, placed Audrey Alberts, Dove Brown, Cookie Mahoney, Hadley Mahoney, Lucy Shaw and Hope Taylor on the All-Conference team. They were joined by Maria DelMonte of the Deering/Portland co-op team, which won the Class A state title. Falmouth’s Kate Gorsuch, Calla Hehmayer and Jillian James, Greely’s Audrey Cohen and South Portland’s Aleksandra Maksimova also qualified.

Cape Elizabeth’s Cookie Mahoney was chosen the conference’s Swimmer of the Year.

Falmouth’s Jillian James was named the conference’s Diver of the Year.

Cape Elizabeth’s Cookie Mahoney, Hadley Mahoney, Lucy Shaw and Hope Taylor also were named to the All-State team, along with Deering/Portland’s Maria DelMonte, Falmouth’s Jillian James, Greely’s Audrey Cohen and South Portland’s Aleksandra Maksimova.

Falmouth’s Jillian James was chosen the state’s Diver of the Year.

Greely’s Audrey Cohen was named the state’s Swimmer of the Year.

On the boys’ side, Shamus Jennings, Weston Lowe, Jack McCormick, Tiger McCormick, Cormac McKenney, Logan McVeigh, Graham Plourde, Logan Schwartz, Spencer Shaw and David Steinbrick of Class B champion Cape Elizabeth and Owen Kasper of Class A champion Scarborough made the All-Conference team. They were joined by Deering/Portland’s Andy Marvin, Falmouth’s Cole Gorsuch and Malcolm Sprague and Greely’s Ike Barr, Asa Giffune and Tommy Leggat-Barr.

Cape Elizabeth’s David Steinbrick was named the conference’s Swimmer of the Year.

Cape Elizabeth’s Weston Lowe, Jack McCormick, Cormac McKenney, Logan McVeigh, Graham Plourde and David Steinbrick, Deering/Portland’s Andy Marvin and Falmouth’s Cole Gorsuch made the All-State team.

Cape Elizabeth’s David Steinbrick was named the state’s Swimmer of the Year.

Skiing

The WMC boys’ Alpine ski all-star team was led by Cape Elizabeth’s Logan Schwartz. Cape Elizabeth’s Keegan Lathrop, Yarmouth’s Tyler Moore, Freeport’s Ansel Goode, Yarmouth’s Van Podhauser, Freeport’s Ben Barrett, Greely’s Benjamin McCarron and Freeport’s Elias Burrill also qualified.

The SMAA Alpine all-conference squad featured Ian Christie, Zach Small, Liam Keefer, Hayden Davis, Blake Kingsley and Nolan Brown of Class A champion Falmouth, as well as Cheverus’ Reis Stamaris.

Scarborough’s Jack Murnane qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

The WMC Nordic all-conference team featured Teo Steverlynck-Horne, Owen Dawson and Porter Towne of Class B state champion Freeport, Greely’s Tait Harvey and Ben Wall and Yarmouth’s Mateo Coury, Aksel Moon, Ben Flowerdew and Alexander Gordon.

On the girls’ side, Yarmouth’s Brooke Boone led the way on the WMC Alpine team. She was joined by Yarmouth’s Logan MacLeod, Greely’s Whitney Bond and Freeport’s Luciana Bourgois.

In the SMAA, Riley Davis, Bridget Jacobsen, Sadie Kramer, Ella Morse, Caitlyn Bateman and Kate Swallow of Class A state champion Falmouth, as well as Scarborough’s Lilah Ferrie made the all-conference team.

Scarborough’s Rhianna Smith qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

The girls’ WMC Nordic team included Sylvia Harvey, Rowan Barry and Evelyn Lacasse of Class B champion Greely, Yarmouth’s Sonja Bell and Paige Brewer, Maine Coast Waldorf’s Soren Stark-Chessa, Freeport’s Reed Proscia and Lucy Huggett and Waynflete’s Leah Kramer.

Wrestling

The SMAA wrestling all-star first-team featured Deering’s Pedro Lombi at 215 pounds.

Cheverus/Falmouth’s Liam Backman (175) and Evan Metevier (215) and Scarborough/Gorham’s Luke Burns (190) made the second-team.

Deering’s Olivia Litcher (138) made the girls’ wrestling all-star team.

Cheverus/Falmouth’s Ella Metevier, Deering’s Dylan Graney, Olivia Litcher, Pedro Lombi and Adao Lufumbo-Mbenza, Portland’s Antonio Garcia and Scarborough/Gorham’s Jaxon Bradbury, Luke Burns, Bryce Jackson-Parise and Miguel Torres qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cheering

Portland’s Emilia Faustino and Emily Paton and Scarborough’s Olivia Camp, Aoife Meehan and Lorelai Noonan were named to the SMAA cheering all-conference team.

Deering’s Sadie Brown and Bobbie Stoops, Scarborough’s Maggie Ferguson and Fayme Smith and South Portland’s Mckenna Brown and Lucy Dow were honorable mentions.

Deering’s June Coenders and Lauren Jackson and Portland’s Emilia Faustino and Emily Paton qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

