Robert Kraft feels like a lot of Patriots fans when it comes to how the team handled Jakobi Meyers.

A year ago, Meyers signed with the Las Vegas Raiders after leading the Patriots in receiving for three straight seasons. The receiver said in January that the Patriots were $1 million short of the Las Vegas offer. He then finished with 71 receptions for 807 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns last season.

On Thursday, Kraft appeared on the podcast ‘The Shop’ with Raiders receiver Davante Adams and others. While Adams was talking about the way he learned, he noted Meyers taught me a lot this past season. That’s when the Patriots owner chimed in, saying he wished Meyers never left New England.

“You can learn in so many different ways,” Adams said. “I learn from new guys – I learned from Jakobi this year so much that I didn’t know before.”

“Wow,” Kraft said. “We shouldn’t have let him go.”

“I was going to get to that, but I didn’t want to say that,” Adams responded. “I appreciate you though.”

Advertisement

Meyers signed a three-year, $33 million contract with Las Vegas last offseason. The receiver tweeted out “Cole world” when he saw the Patriots signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to a similar contract. In the end, that decision blew up in Bill Belichick’s face. Smith-Schuster finished with 29 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown last season.

Adams said he enjoyed watching Meyers run routes and learned some things from his new teammate.

“He was basically the best-kept secret in the league for me,” Adams said. “Just like certain small things like within his routes, he’s not the fastest guy in the world. So, he’s really good at changing, like he can move within his route’s change of pace while he’s running full speed is probably one of the best that I’ve seen so far.”

BILLS: Buffalo replenished its depleted defensive line needs by signing tackles Austin Johnson and DeShawn Williams to one-year contracts on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Johnson has eight seasons of NFL experience, including the past two with the Los Angeles Chargers where he started all 17 games last season. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 314 pounds and was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2016 draft.

The 31-year-old Williams spent last season getting 10 starts in 16 games with Carolina in an NFL career that’s taken a circuitous route since being signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

PACKERS: Veteran kicker Greg Joseph signed with Green Bay after spending the past three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers announced the Joseph signing on Thursday. His arrival provides competition for Anders Carlson, who struggled with consistency as a rookie kicker last season. Joseph, 29, went 24 of 30 on field-goal attempts last season while going 3 of 6 from 40 to 49 yards and 4 of 7 from at least 50 yards. He was 36 of 38 on extra-point attempts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »