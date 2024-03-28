BASKETBALL

Drew Peterson had his second career triple-double in just 25 minutes of play, but the Maine Celtics were beaten by the College Park Skyhawks 132-122 Thursday night in a G League game at College Park, Georgia.

Maine has one regular-season game remaining, Saturday night at Texas, and can lock up the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. A win would give Maine a bye in the first round of the playoffs and a home game in the second round.

College Park used a late 7-0 run and decisive 38-26 fourth quarter to beat the Celtics, who had their three-game winning streak end.

Seth Lundy scored a game-high 30 points to help the Skyhawks snap a seven-game losing streak. Former Maine Celtic Jordan Bowden put up 28 points with five made 3-pointers, and Rob Baker turned in 22 points. Brandon Randolph had 16 and five rebounds.

Peterson led Maine with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists and Joe Wieskamp dropped 17 first-half points and finished with 26 on 9-18 shooting. Wieskamp has at least one 3-pointer in 11 of his last 12 games.

Jordan Walsh added 22 points and seven rebounds and Neemias Queta chipped in 18 points and eight rebounds.

NBA: The ownership transfer of the Minnesota Timberwolves slammed to a halt when Glen Taylor declared he won’t take the final step of his drawn-out $1.5 billion deal to hand Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez the majority stake because they didn’t meet all of the deadlines in the sale conditions.

Lore and Rodriguez, who agreed to the purchase nearly three years ago, strongly disputed Taylor’s stance. They said he simply had cold feet about letting go.

“We went through the process, and I spent a lot of time. We’ve got a really good team, we’ve got a lot of good things going for us, I enjoy it and I’m healthy enough to do this,” Taylor said in an interview with The Associated Press after the announcement. “I don’t need the money, so I think I’ll just keep running it and enjoy it. I like my coach. I like my staff. This way everybody gets to keep their jobs, and I’ll be happy.”

Lore, the e-commerce entrepreneur, and Rodriguez, the former Major League Baseball star, issued a joint statement expressing disappointment in Taylor and contending that they’ve upheld their end of the deal that was to also include the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx. Lore and Rodriguez already own a 40% stake.

• The Charlotte Hornets are shutting down guard LaMelo Ball for the season.

Ball has not played since Jan. 27 for the Hornets (18-54), who’ve been eliminated from postseason competition. Charlotte has missed the playoffs in eight straight seasons, the longest drought in the NBA.

GOLF

PGA: Scottie Scheffler had his 28th consecutive round under par to start the year, a 5-under 65 that left him one shot behind Taylor Moore and Wilson Furr in the Houston Open.

Scheffler also extended his streak to 49 holes without a bogey dating to the third round of The Players Championship two weeks ago, where he became the first back-to-back winner in the 50 years of the PGA Tour’s flagship event.

The streak that matters is his bid for a third straight PGA Tour victory, a feat last accomplished seven years ago by Dustin Johnson.

Moore came up short of the first hole and missed a 6-foot par putt. That was his lone mistake. He pitched in for eagle on the par-5 third and was on his way, getting up-and-down on the 18th for a 64.

Furr matched him late in the day, holing out from 120 yards for eagle on the par-4 fifth and closing with birdies on the par-5 eighth and par-3 ninth — making a 20-footer on 9.

LPGA: Nelly Korda shot a 6-under 66 in the first round of the Ford Championship, leaving her three shots back in a bid to win three straight LPGA Tour starts.

Pajaree Anannarukan took advantage with a bogey-free, 9-under 63 after starting on the back nine at the 6,734-yard course in suburban Phoenix. She had a one-shot lead over Lilia Vu, Gabriela Ruffels, Isa Gabsa and former Arizona State players Azahara Munoz and Carlota Ciganda.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Eleventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov came out strong against top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and went on to win 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, his first victory over a top-five player in nearly five years.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev, who beat unseeded Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 7-5, will play Dimitrov in the semifinals Friday. Second-seeded Jannik Sinner will face No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal, a rematch of last year’s final that Medvedev won.

On the women’s side, fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina once again had to go three sets, pushed to the edge before beating No. 27 Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (2) in the semifinals.

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN: Korbin Albert, a midfielder for the U.S. women’s national team, apologized for having liked and shared social media posts that she described as “offensive, insensitive and hurtful.”

The 20-year-old Albert, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, had reportedly reposted anti-LGBTQ+ content on her TikTok account.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media,” Albert wrote on her Instagram story. “Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent.”

According to multiple media outlets, Albert shared a video from a Christian sermon that described being gay and “feeling transgender” as wrong.

