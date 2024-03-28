Don’s Lunch is back

Manager Craig Bernier hosted the “reopening” of Don’s Lunch on Monday at 616 Main St., at the building that housed the former River’s Edge Deli.

Don’s Lunch Van was a familiar sight around Westbrook in the past, parked at various locations over the years, including Cavallaro’s Auto Repair, Bernie’s Auto and Friendly Gas. Bernier bought Don’s Lunch in 2015, but had to close it down in 2018 due to illness.

The new brick-and mortar location is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and opens at 7 a.m. on Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays. For more information and to order food, call 588-3667.

‘Honor Flight’ info

A representative of Honor Flight Maine, a group that provides veterans with free trips to and tours of Washington D.C., will speak at the April 3 meeting of the American Legion Post 62.

The post will also honor William Currier, a WWII veteran who has been a member for 50 continuous years, at the meeting.

Dinner will be will be served at 5:45 p.m., followed by the guest speaker at 6:30 p.m.

Lots of buttons

The Maine State Button Society will host its annual Button Show and sale with the theme of “Over The Moon For Buttons” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6 at St. Hyacinth’s Church at 268 Brown St.

Admission is free. Lunch with lobster and chicken rolls will be available to buy and there will be a raffle. Collectors and dealers will have buttons for sale.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on March 27, 1974, that Jerry Levesque, a 1971 Westbrook High School graduate, was a junior at the U.S. Air Force Academy and on the dean’s list.

