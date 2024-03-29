PEDRO LOMBI, Senior – Wrestling

• Class A state champion, 210 pounds

* SMAA first-team

* SMAA All-Academic

After falling just short of a state title as a junior, Lombi simply wouldn’t be denied this winter, finishing atop the heap, and he cemented his place in program annals in the process while repeating as the winner of this award.

Lombi didn’t wrestle as a freshman due to COVID. He began to make a mark as a sophomore and as a junior, competing at 195 pounds, he put all the pieces together, winning 27 matches, including 19 straight in one juncture, while dropping only five. He then won the regional title before losing in the state match. In the process, Lombi became Deering’s first regional champion and state finalist since 2017.

This year, wrestling in the 210-pound division, he was even better.

Lombi went 31-3 during the course of the season, repeated as regional champion and this time, he won the Class A state title, beating Evan Metivier of Cheverus/Falmouth in the final match. Lombi then won the New England qualifier title, pinning Mattanawcook’s James Dube in the final, before going 1-2 at New Englands.

Lombi finishes his career with a record of 72-16.

Advertisement

Pedro Lombi, Deering’s Winter Athlete of the Year, brought some hardware back to the program and will be remembered fondly for his efforts.

Coach Chris Smith’s comment: “It’s amazing what Pedro has been able to accomplish in the sport of wrestling the last few years. From the first day he walked into the wrestling room, he was a natural. His success came with a lot of hard work and putting in extra workouts outside of the room to get better. A lot of wrestlers train and dedicate years and years to accomplish what Pedro was able to accomplish in just a few short years. The hard work and sacrifices our coaching staff has seen Pedro make these past years warrant his success and accomplishments. He’s been a huge boost to our program and our team. He’s gonna be greatly missed and we hope he comes back to help build future wrestlers in our program.”

Previous winners:

• 2022-23 Pedro Lombi (wrestling)

* 2021-22 Remijo Wani (basketball)

* 2020-21 Mpore Semuhoza (basketball)

• 2019-20 Darryl Germain (basketball)

• 2018-19 Ben Onek (basketball)

• 2017-18 Owen McLaughlin (swimming)

• 2016-17 Ezra Chapola (track)

• 2015-16 Paolo DeMarco (track)

• 2014-15 Hany Ramadan (track)

• 2013-14 Eric Delmonte (swimming)

• 2012-13 Jared Bell (track)

• 2011-12 Jon Amabile (basketball)

• 2010-11 Jon Amabile (basketball)

• 2009-10 Eddie Tirabassi (basketball)

• 2008-09 E.J. Googins (swimming)

• 2007-08 Chris Smith (wrestling)

• 2006-07 Brandon Carbone (basketball)

• 2005-06 Allen Stein (wrestling)

• 2004-05 Kyle Johnson (swimming)

• 2003-04 Brian Vail (track)

NATALIE SANTIAGO, Senior – Basketball

* Class A/B South Player of the Year

* Class A South first-team

* Class A South All-Defensive team

* Class A South All-Academic

* Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star

* Coach’s Award

* Captain

Advertisement

Santiago sparked the Rams to their best season in years, as she reveled in doing the little things that also elevated her teammates to greatness.

Santiago’s freshman season was cut short by the pandemic and while she became an impact player as a sophomore and junior (when she made the All-Conference third-team), Deering managed just eight victories total in those two years.

Prior to the season, Santiago achieved her goal of playing in college (announcing she’ll play at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island). Then, she and her teammates returned to competitiveness with Santiago posting some impressive numbers along the way.

Santiago, a top-notch point guard, scorer and defender, finished third in Class A/B in scoring with 12.7 points per game and also averaged 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists (tied for sixth). Santiago had the fourth-best free throw percentage (71.8) and was fifth-best in 3-pointers made (1.5 per game).

Highlights included 15 points in a win over Falmouth, 20 points in a victory over rival Portland, 13 points in an upset win over eventual regional finalist Mt. Ararat, a career-high 26 points in overtime victory over Kennebunk, 15 points in a close loss to perennial power Gray-New Gloucester, 17 points in a second win over Kennebunk, 15 points in a victory over Westbrook and 25 points in a victory at Greely.

The Rams finished with nine victories and got to the Portland Exposition Building for the Class A South quarterfinals but lost to Fryeburg Academy, 43-27, as Santiago scored the final five points of her high school career. She also had five assists and five rebounds in the game.

Advertisement

“We gave it our all and that’s all I can ask for,” said Santiago. “This season meant so much. Everybody kept their heads up. We knew what we were capable of.”

Natalie Santiago, Deering’s Winter Athlete of the Year, clearly loves the sport of basketball and this season, basketball loved her back as she and her teammates enjoyed some memorable moments.

Coach Mike Murphy’s comment: ““Natalie really came into her own in the last two-thirds of the season. With her back there quarterbacking, it’s a relief. We struggled when she wasn’t on the floor. She was a vital piece to our team. She’s a hard worker, the most improved player during her time at Deering. Natalie had a terrific attitude. She’s extremely coachable. She’s really a throwback to the early years where I tell her something and bingo, it gets done.”

Previous winners:

• 2022-23 Maya Gayle (basketball)

* 2021-22 Megan Cunningham (skiing)

* 2020-21 Sierra Aponte-Clarke (skiing)

• 2019-20 Megan Cunningham (skiing)

• 2018-19 Grace Tumavicus (skiing)

• 2017-18 Annah Rossvall (track)

• 2016-17 Tasia Titherington (basketball)

• 2015-16 Abi Ramirez (basketball)

• 2014-15 Amanda Brett (basketball)

• 2013-14 Emma Pontius (swimming)

• 2012-13 Genevieve Worthley (swimming)

• 2011-12 Genevieve Worthley (swimming)

• 2010-11 Kayla Burchill (basketball)

• 2009-10 Claire Ramonas (basketball)

• 2008-09 Diana Manduca (basketball)

• 2007-08 Diana Manduca (basketball)

• 2006-07 Nicole Garland (basketball)

• 2005-06 Emily Sweatt (swimming)

• 2004-05 Rebecca Schack (track)

• 2003-04 Megan Urban (basketball)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: