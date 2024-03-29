Tedford Housing’s effort to fund construction of a new, consolidated shelter facility received two significant public investments in March, catapulting our fundraising total to over $8 million and kicking off the final phase of the campaign. Maine Housing awarded Tedford $257,000 under the Emergency Housing Matching Grant Program, which was established in 2023 through enactment of a bill drafted by Brunswick Rep. Poppy Arford.

Also in March, Congress passed two budget bills with bipartisan support that included a $1.5 million grant specifically for Tedford’s project. This vital support, initially requested one year ago, has been championed by Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins. Collins, who is vice chair of the relevant appropriations subcommittee, shepherded the request through the appropriations process before final passage of the bill. We are deeply grateful for our senators’ support and applaud their efforts to address the challenge of homelessness that our communities face.

Residents of Brunswick and Harpswell can be proud that their towns have funneled federal ARPA dollars to this project, accelerating the creation of vital public health infrastructure without impacting property taxes. Similar contributions are under consideration in five other Midcoast towns.

More local employers have joined the effort in 2024, including recent leadership gifts from Bowdoin College, Goodwin Motors, and Hannaford Charitable Foundation. In announcing its gift, which sponsors the kitchen in Tedford’s new adult shelter, Hannaford Charitable Foundation’s board chair Peter Forester said, “We believe that nourishing communities extends beyond the aisles of our stores. It’s about recognizing our responsibility to strengthen the fabric of the places we call home.”

As thrilling as large contributions are, the most inspiring aspect of our progress is how donations of all sizes reflect the passion of individual community members for Tedford’s mission. $2.5 million of our total has been donated by over 400 individual residents, including 170 first-time Tedford supporters, among whom the median pledge is $1,000. These are regular people, stretching their budgets (often over two or three years) to pledge what they can for a project that benefits us all.

With groundbreaking on the horizon and fundraising close to our initial goal, we are thrilled to announce the Almost Home Challenge, which will close out our capital campaign at $8.8 million and ensure a smooth transition into Tedford’s new home.

The Almost Home Challenge has three components:

• Construction ($300,000): Costs have ticked up since our $8.3 million goal was set in 2021.

• Conserving donors’ dollars for mission ($200,000): Since many pledges won’t be fulfilled for another year or two, adding cash on hand during construction will reduce our reliance on short-term debt and minimize accompanying interest costs. That way, more dollars stay dedicated to programs and services.

• Catalyst Fund ($200,000): Tedford’s new home represents our ambition to enhance both the reach and quality of our programs. The Catalyst Fund will accelerate that transformation and provide a bridge to an era of sustainable annual support of our expanded programs.

Huge thanks to all the volunteers, donors, and advocates who have opened up doors for Tedford over the past two years. We’re almost home. Now is the moment for one last push of support. There is room for all to be part of this remarkable success.

Andrew Lardie is executive director of Tedford Housing, a homeless shelter serving the Midcoast.

