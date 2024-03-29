GOLF

Tony Finau matched his career low on the PGA Tour with an 8-under 62 on Friday, taking a two-shot lead into the weekend with hopes of winning back-to-back — 16 months apart — in the Houston Open.

Finau spent time after his opening round to work on his putting with his coach, Boyd Summerhays, and it paid off in a big way. He holed three putts from about 25 feet or longer, and chipped in from 40 feet for eagle on the par-5 eighth.

Finau narrowly missed a 15-footer on his last hole at the par-3 ninth, knowing it would have been his lowest round on the PGA Tour. He was plenty satisfied with a 62, the sixth time he has posted that score, most recently in the last Houston Open.

• Scottie Scheffler’s streak of rounds under par came to a stunning end when he missed a 22-inch bogey putt on the final hole for an even-par 70. Scheffler, coming off consecutive victories in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship, faced the tough afternoon wind and still was poised to make it 29 straight rounds under par on the PGA Tour.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Second-seeded Jannik Sinner overwhelmed third-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals at Miami Gardens, Florida.

Sinner became the first man to reach back-to-back Miami Open finals since John Isner (2018-2019). Sinner will play No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev or 11th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov for the title.

MURRAY OUT: Andy Murray, 36, still has no timetable to return from an ankle injury. The three-time Grand Slam champion’s management team confirmed he’ll miss upcoming clay-court tournaments in Monte Carlo and Munich.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Wrexham, the fourth-tier Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, took a step toward another promotion by beating visiting Mansfield, 2-0.

Wrexham remains third in League Two tied on points with Mansfield, which is second on goal difference.The top three teams are automatically promoted and the next four enter a playoff for a last promotion spot. Wrexham has six games remaining.

MLS: New England Revolution Coach Caleb Porter was fined by Major League Soccer for criticizing the replacement officials who worked his team’s games while the unionized referees and assistants were locked out.

• Lionel Messi’s hamstring injury will keep him sidelined for Inter Miami’s home game against New York City FC on Saturday, but he could return for the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg against Monterrey of Mexico on April 3.

FRENCH LEAGUE: Edon Zhegrova scored in each half for visiting Lille to beat Lens 2-1 and move up to third place.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Philadelphia Coach Nick Nurse and guard Kelly Oubre Jr. were each fined $50,000 for their actions toward officials Wednesday night at the end of their 108-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Nurse was fined for aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing game officials. Oubre’s fine was for verbally abusing and directing an obscene gesture toward game officials.

• Cleveland signed Marcus Morris Sr. for the last nine regular-season games and playoffs after his 10-day contract expired earlier this week. The Cavs initially added the 14-year veteran to the roster March 18.

• Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter will miss the rest of the season with a left shoulder injury, Coach Mike Brown confirmed.

• Jamal Murray was ruled out for the Denver Nuggets’ showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves while continuing to deal with a sprained left ankle and a swollen right knee.

OLYMPICS

PARIS 2024: France said it asked 46 countries if they would be willing to supply more than 2,000 police officers to help secure the Paris Olympics this summer, as organizers finalize security planning for the French capital’s first Games in a century while on heightened alert against potential attacks.

The Interior Ministry said the request for foreign security assistance was made in January, seeking nearly 2,185 reinforcements. The officers are sought to help with Games security and “the spectator experience,” and to “strengthen international cooperation,” the ministry said.

