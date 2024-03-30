In photos: Youngsters hunt for Easter eggs in Oxford
A thousand Easter eggs were hidden for children to collect, said Oxford Recreation Department Director Kayla Laird.
Children search for Easter eggs Saturday during the Oxford Recreation Department’s Easter Egg Hunt. A thousand eggs were hidden on the grounds of the Oxford Station House Community Center on King Street. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Children color Easter pages Saturday prior to the start of the Oxford Recreation Department’s Easter Egg Hunt. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Myra Onofrio, 4, of South Paris, carries eggs she found Saturday during the Oxford Recreation Department’s Easter Egg Hunt. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Preslee Cleveland, 5, of Harrison, and the Easter Bunny search for eggs Saturday during the Oxford Recreation Department’s Easter Egg Hunt. One thousand eggs were hidden on the grounds of the Oxford Station House Community Center on King Street. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Peyton Treadwell, 6, of Oxford, hugs the Easter Bunny on Saturday prior to the start of the Oxford Recreation Department’s Easter Egg Hunt at the Oxford Station House Community Center on King Street. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Children open their Easter eggs Saturday during the Oxford Recreation Department’s Easter Egg Hunt. Once children emptied the eggs that they found, the department collected the plastic eggs to use next year. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Emma Treadwell, 3, of Oxford, gives the Easter Bunny high-fives Saturday following the Oxford Recreation Department’s Easter Egg Hunt at the Oxford Station House Community Center on King Street. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
An Easter egg waits to be found Saturday next to a pair of fuzzy bunny ears during the Oxford Recreation Department’s Easter Egg Hunt. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal