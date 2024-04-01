BIDDEFORD — Biddeford High School Senior Madeline Barrow has been selected as the recipient of the 2024 Principal’s Award. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given annually to a senior from each high school in the state in recognition of their academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout her years at Biddeford High School, Madeline has distinguished herself in the classroom, on the playing field, and as a leader in the school and the community,” said Martha Jacques, principal of Biddeford High School. “Having to recently adjust her lifelong dream of being a Marine due to chronic medical issues and multiple surgeries, we know that with the attitude, determination, and resilience that Madeline continues to demonstrate, she will do great things no matter where she ends up”

Barrow. who has a 4.42 GPA, plans to continue her post-secondary education in a Pre-Med program majoring in Neuroscience at the University of Alabama. In addition to being a role model to other students, a member of the National Honor Society, a mentor to younger students, and involved in community service, multiple sports, and club activities, Barrow is a fierce advocate for Tiger Pride, according to a school statement.

“Madeline is the definition of perseverance and has been a consistent force of good in our schools and the community of Biddeford,” teacher and advisor Liz Ames said. “I feel a deep sense of pride knowing her kindness, wit, and grit will continue inspiring others and make our world a better place.”

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association that represents Maine’s school administrators. For more information about the award, visit https://mpaprof.org/mpa-principals-award-2.

