There will be many types of chowder to sample, including clam, during the Portland Chowderfest on April 27. Bonchan/Shutterstock.com

Several area restaurants and food trucks will do their best to bowl you over during the Portland Chowderfest on April 27, from 1-5 p.m.

Definitive Brewing at 35 Industrial Way in Portland is hosting the event, and entry is $30.

Tickets include a passport that gets you chowder samples from every restaurant, and you’ll vote for your favorite one.

There are nine restaurants registered so far, and that number will likely grow to about 15. The list includes Iron Clad Eats, J’s Oyster, The Highroller Lobster Co. and Bite Into Maine.

Wash down the chowder with a Definitive brew or two. Wine, cider and non-alcoholic drinks also will be available for purchase.

