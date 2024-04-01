SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. — Former Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in his South Florida home on Monday, but police say no foul play is suspected.

Police in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Davie said they responded to a medical emergency at Davis’ home Monday morning, but the 35-year-old was dead when officers arrived. No cause of death has been released pending autopsy results. Police said in a statement that the investigation is still active.

Davis played for 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted 25th overall by the Dolphins in 2009 out of Illinois. He played three seasons for Miami before being traded to Indianapolis just before the 2012 season. He played six seasons with the Colts.

The Washington, D.C., native signed with the Buffalo Bills for 2018 but left the team at halftime of the season’s second game. He released a statement after the game saying that after multiple injuries and surgeries, “Reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn’t be out there anymore.”

Davis played in 122 games, intercepting 22 passes, returning one for a touchdown. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015 while a member of the Colts.

COMMANDERS: Washington signed journeyman quarterback Jeff Driskel, adding depth at the position behind fellow veteran Marcus Mariota and likely a highly touted rookie to be named later.

Driskel, 30, is another player new general manager Adam Peters is plenty familiar with. Peters was VP of player personnel with the San Francisco 49ers when they selected Driskel in the sixth round in 2016.

The Commanders are expected to use a much higher pick on a QB, potentially at No. 2 with LSU’s Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Michigan’s national championship-winning J.J. McCarthy among the possibilities. Mariota signed a one-year deal ready to play or serve as a mentor.

After the trade of 2023 starter Sam Howell to Seattle, Driskel, Mariota and practice squad holdover Jake Fromm are now the quarterbacks on the roster, with Washington’s offseason workout program starting this week.

CAMERON SUTTON has turned himself in, ending a weekslong search for the former NFL defensive back who was wanted on a domestic violence warrant.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the 29-year-old Sutton arrived at a jail in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday night, nearly a week after it said his attorney informed authorities that the former Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers standout would turn himself in.

“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions.”

Sutton’s initial arrest warrant charged him with a felony, but prosecutors said Monday he was being formally charged with misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum one-year jail sentence. Sutton was released from jail Monday on his own recognizance, the state attorney’s office said.

The sheriff’s department responded to a call about domestic violence in progress involving Sutton and a female around 5 a.m. on March 7. Nearly two weeks ago, the sheriff’s office asked for help in finding Sutton.

