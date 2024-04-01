What began as a way to draw attention to Portland’s many artists and galleries, the First Friday Art Walk has evolved into an all-out street festival that often includes buskers and dozens of vendors selling their wares, and it’s happening again this week.

Concentrated along Congress Street in the city’s Arts District, the free event featuring receptions and extended hours at galleries typically runs from 5 p.m. until about 8 p.m. or so and often spills into the East End, Bayside and Old Port.

Nearly 25 years running, First Friday Art Walk is presented by arts organization Creative Portland. Every month, the arts organization posts a map of participating galleries and businesses. There’s also a Creative Portland app available for download.

Frequent participants include Portland Public Library, Institute of Contemporary Art and Space.

