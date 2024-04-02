The SAD 6 proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 is $62.8 million, up $3.4 million. The local contribution will be more than $35.8 million, representing about a 6% increase to district taxpayers.

The school district does not determine what each town pays. The tax rate increase to support education varies in each town, hinging on a town’s total property tax valuations.

The district includes five towns – Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish.

“Tonight, the Board of Directors unanimously approved a citizen-backed budget that reaffirms the Bonny Eagle community’s enduring commitment to student achievement and academic excellence,” Nathan Carlow of Buxton, chair of the board, said following the meeting.

The budget increase is 5.04% and that, he said, is a three-year low. He added that the budget “will be prudently invested in paying our school teachers and staff a competitive, living wage, classroom success and necessary enhancements to school safety.”

Dawn Pooler, district business manager, attributed the budget increase to retaining personnel and said one English language teacher has been added. The Budget Advisory Committee supported Superintendent Clay Gleason’s budget, she said.

“The only area we could cut is people,” Gleason said in the meeting.

The budget will go to a district-wide meeting at 6 p.m. May 23 at Bonny Eagle High School for a public vote. It precedes the budget validation referendum set for Election Day, June 11.

Bonny Eagle, with six schools and more than 600 employees, is the state’s largest administrative district and one of the largest school systems with a student enrollment of about a 3,500, according to its website, and operates the state’s largest public bus fleet. The district’s Transportation Department vehicles log about 5,300 miles per day.

