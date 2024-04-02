Celebrate library staff

To the editor,

Welcoming, creative, resourceful, knowledgeable, patient, kind, and fabulous – all accurate words to describe our dedicated Kennebunk Free Library staff.

April 9 is National Library Workers Day, a day to recognize the contributions made by library staff to their communities. In addition to recommending books, answering reference questions, explaining how to use databases, and providing one-on-one technology appointments, the staff does so much more. From Kennebunk Free Library’s 2023 annual statistical report, we learn that in 2023, our hard working library staff coordinated nearly 400 live programs for children, teens, and adults with attendance of over 7,000. They oversee the very popular interlibrary loan service; in 2023, Kennebunk Free Library received nearly 18,000 books to fulfill requests, and the library loaned nearly 12,000 books.

If you haven’t explored the updated Kennebunk Free Library website – kennebunklibrary.org – please take a look to find out about the impressive variety of collections, services, and programs offered. Also, remember to take a moment to recognize a library staff member who’s special to you.

Linda DeFelice, vice president

Kennebunk Free Library Board of Trustees

Concerned about municipal budget

To the editor,

I am writing this letter in the hopes that residents of Kennebunk will look at the proposed municipal budget and express their concerns about what I see as unsustainable spending combined with an unsustainable level of debt. As the economist Herbert Stein wrote, “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.”

The proposed budget has a 28% increase in our municipal budget from last year which through the one-time use of $4,300,000 from “unassigned fund balance” (as well as some other revenue) is brought down to “only” a 12% increase for the “Net Municipal Budget.” The famous “Rule of 72” tells us that if we continue with a 12% increase (and our five-year average is higher than 12%), then our “Net Municipal Budget” will double within six years. I see this as unsustainable spending.

I am also concerned about the impact of our debt on the ability of the town to serve the residents in future years. We are adding over $14,000,000 of new debt to the budget (this debt was authorized by voters in previous years). If we add this new debt to our current debt and remember that we have over $10,000,000 of more “authorized debt” in our near future, we see the debt obligation of the town at more than $31,000,000. This debt total is more than double the fiscal year 2024 “Net Municipal Budget.” I see this as unsustainable borrowing.

The select board has often said that the complaints that they receive from residents are about the level of services, not the level of spending, borrowing, and taxation. I urge residents who have concerns about the unsustainable growth in spending as well as the burden of debt on future residents to share these concerns with the select board. I ask residents to consider their neighbors who will be unduly stressed by having to pay double their current property taxes within six years and join me in voting no for this proposed budget.

Andrew Freda

Kennebunk

Hopeful for better child services

To the editor,

I was pleased to read the article by Joe Rafferty in the Kennebunk Post regarding LD 345. Child Development Services has struggled for years to implement and carry out the special education law with not enough resources available to provide for the needs of the children identified.

Hopefully, if the Department of Education steps up to have the school districts fill the needs of the 3- and 4-year-old children, better services will be provided. This should happen as soon as possible since there has been decades of Child Development Services making the impossible happen. Hope the rest of the state legislators will see it as Joe Rafferty.

Jim Perry

Kennebunk

Recognize people for who they are

To the editor,

Tom Moyer, founder of advocates for truth in our schools is a friend. Nevertheless, I must speak out against his position regarding people he would classify as LGBTQ. Rather than worrying about what people look like physically, I feel it is much healthier to recognize who they are inside; some might describe this as their soul.

For example, if a person I know as a female decides that they would be more comfortable as a male, to me they are the same person inside where it counts. And really, gender change is a big decision. My job as a friend or relative is to support this person, not to try to make them into who I think they should be.

I don’t know if Tom knows any people well who identify as LGBTQ, but I do. Some friends and family members whom I love identify as such. I don’t think about them as LGBTQ because I love them for who they are inside. Tom, I think times have changed. Traditional gender roles are not the only game in town anymore.

John Nowacki

Kennebunk

Laws that are a win-win

To the editor,

Gun safety legislation is currently being considered by our elected officials in Augusta. I was heartened to hear that one of the measures under consideration is the mandating of background checks for firearm purchases.

My background includes a long career with the Department of Public Safety/Division of State Police in Connecticut. I spent 28 years serving as a liaison and trainer between national, state and municipal law enforcement and criminal justice agencies.

During that time, I witnessed positive change. Now, law enforcement had access to essential information that assisted in preventing and solving gun-related crimes more quickly. Additionally, mandatory background checks helped increase the possibility that only qualified applicants are permitted to carry a firearm.

It is my hope that the dedicated women and men serving in the state legislature will pass common-sense gun safety laws, especially for the sake of our children. Why do we need gun safety laws? Because nearly half of U.S. parents worry about their children getting shot. I am one of the 50%. Are you?

Susan Rogasky

Kennebunk

Transgender students, you are seen

To the editor,

For those that are part of the transgender community, we wanted to remind you that you are loved. We believe you. We support you. We will vote for those that support you and protest those that do not. We are so proud of you for being true to yourself.

Erinn and Craig Needham

Kennebunk

Democracy can weather the storm

To the editor,

Voters, do you feel intelligent, informed and incredibly scared? In emergencies, we can freeze, faint, succumb to fear, or get a grip on our fear in hopes of actual survival. Inaction can seal our fate. Fear can make our “lizard” brains kick in, longing for a “strong man” who by brute force will protect us and single-handedly put our house in order.

How comforting that would be, if the price were not so high. We are not cave dwellers in a simplistic world. Today’s complex challenges require compromise, consensus, and commitment to such a process. A thing that is never tolerated by powerful “strong man” archetypes.

Differing views on the path forward aside, I believe one thing is for sure – we cannot let fear or inaction drive us to the false security of a dark cave ruled by one who roars loudly and carries a big stick, and is intent on curtailing personal freedoms. We cannot shackle and limit our children and grandchildren by taking the tools that democracy provides out of their hands to deal with a future we cannot fully comprehend.

Like the water that melted the witch of “Oz” and the simple act that exposed the frightened little wizard behind the curtain, desperately trying to maintain secrecy and create fake “miracles,” democracy can wither the strongest of “strong men.”

But only if we vote for it.

Jane Card

Kennebunk

