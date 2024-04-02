FOOTBALL

Carson Wentz has agreed to a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been announced.

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, joins his fifth team in five years to back up three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. He spent last season with the Rams and led Los Angeles to a victory in the final game in his only start.

Blaine Gabbert backed up Mahomes in 2023 when the Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl and third in five years.

Wentz was 47-45-1 as a starter in eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders and Rams. He finished third in AP NFL MVP voting in 2017 but tore two knee ligaments late in the season and watched backup Nick Foles lead the Eagles to the franchise’s only Super Bowl victory.

Wentz last started 17 games in a season for the Colts in 2021, going 9-8. He threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

TENNIS

CHARLESTON OPEN: Miami Open champion Danielle Collins and Sloane Stephens were among the winners in the first round at Charleston, South Carolina.

Collins, who has said this season would be her last because she’s suffering from endometriosis, an ailment that affects the uterus, beat Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-4 at the clay-court tournament.

Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, defeated Magdalena Frech 6-0, 6-2.

OLYMPICS

BOXING: The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld the IOC decision to remove the International Boxing Association from the Olympic family.

The court announced it dismissed the IBA appeal because the organization “had not complied with the conditions set down by the IOC for recognition.”

The Russian president of the IBA, Umar Kremlev, said in November they would appeal at Switzerland’s supreme court if they lost their appeal at CAS, sport’s highest court.

Last year, the IBA was de-recognized after a years-long dispute fueled by defying advice and instructions from the International Olympic Committee, which had long cited concerns about boxing’s governance, reliance on money from Russian state energy firm Gazprom, and the integrity of bouts.

Boxing kept its status as an Olympic sport for the coming Paris Games, but the IOC is overseeing the qualifying and medal tournaments without IBA involvement, as it did for the Tokyo Games in 2021.

