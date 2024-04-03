WEST BATH – Patsy Norton of Birch Point, West Bath, died on March 30, 2024 at her home. She was born in Bath, the daughter of Ruth C. (Merry) and Alvah A. Morse.

She graduated from Morse High School in 1955, Maine Medical Center in 1959, and St. Joseph’s College in 1977. In September 1959 she was married to John E. Norton who predeceased her in 1998. She worked for 15 years at Bath Memorial Hospital. She was Public Health Nurse for the State of Maine until her retirement in 1999.

After retirement she volunteered for various activities including Meals on Wheels and Bread for the World. She was a member of the Senior College. She enjoyed her grandchildren, knitting and reading. Survivors include a son, Michael and his fiancé Sherry, a daughter, Leah, and five grandchildren, Ashlee, Karina, Hailey, Ashlyn, and Emma.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 5, 2024 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit ww.desmondfuneralhomes.com.