Some Scarborough residents will be receiving a survey soon about the town’s school buildings.

“The survey is a vital part of the process of developing a school solution for Scarborough,” said School Board Chair Shannon Lindstrom. “We want to hear from our Scarborough residents concerning what they want and will support for our schools,” she said.

In the wake of voters’ sound defeat last fall of a $160 million K-3 school project, the School Building Advisory Committee is exploring alternative approaches to address overcrowding, safety and security concerns and facility maintenance issues, she said.

Survey consultant ETC Institute will distribute the survey to a random sample of residents, analyze the returns and report its findings to the School Building Advisory Committee.

Questions will gauge residents’ priorities for schools and their level of support for different solutions.

“The more responses we get to the survey, the clearer picture we will have,” Lindstrom said.

– Rebecca Richard

