The Pizza Joint has announced on social media that it will close both its locations – one in Portland, the other in South Portland – after nearly 50 years. The restaurants’ last day of operation will be Sunday, April 14.

The owners made the decision “with great sadness,” they wrote on Facebook, going on to thank customers “for your loyalty and kindness over 47 great years.” As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, nearly 300 people had commented on the post, notes filled with love, memories, praise and heartbreak.

Pizza Joint opened in 1977 and wore its old-school banner proudly.

“At Pizza Joint, we don’t feel the need to create a new pizza style every other month or jump into every new fad or gimmick to get people to come into our stores,” its website says. “Our customers come back for the consistent quality that has been our trademark for over 43 years. It is satisfying to have known many of our customers for this long and see their children bringing in their families, continuing the tradition.”

