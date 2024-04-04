BIDDEFORD — The Biddeford High School Marching Arts program, which consists of the Blizzard Winds and Blackout Percussion ensemble, has taken the community by storm with its exceptional journey this winter season, according to a school statement. These talented musicians are met with awe and applause from those who witness their outstanding performance themed around magical gargoyles coming to life and a captivating lost-in-space experience.

Last weekend, the ensemble traveled to Salem, Massachusetts, to participate in the New England Scholastic Band Association Spartans Winter Invitational. Competing against ensembles from across the nation, including top-tier groups, the BHS Blizzard Winds and Blackout Percussion showcased their exceptional skill. The Winds secured third place Overall (Winning Bronze), while the Percussion achieved a fifth place Overall.

Marching Arts’ Director Michael Murphy said he was proud in the students’ achievements. “The dedication and talent displayed by our students are truly remarkable,” he said. “They transform into character instantly captivating the audience in front of them. We are excited and prepared to showcase our skills at the upcoming State and New England Finals.”

The Biddeford Marching Arts teams are gearing up for the State and New England Finals on Sunday, April 7. The Maine Finals will commence at Sanford High School at 11 a.m., followed by the New England Finals at Dartmouth High School in Massachusetts. The Blackout Percussion competition will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the Blizzard Winds taking the stage at 6:10 p.m. The awards ceremony is scheduled for approximately 7:15 p.m.

Marching Arts teaches leadership skills and self-discipline while having cognitive developmental benefits, according to the statement. Current research suggests that the dual responsibilities of playing an instrument while simultaneously performing increases left and right brain development. In addition, participants boost their self-confidence, gain knowledge of their individual section role, and learn the value of a team as they understand what their function is in the ensemble as a whole. This creative musical performance, amidst a friendly competition, develops uniformity and motivates students to improve their skills.

After a 10-year hiatus, the Marching Arts program was revitalized in 2019 with the debut Marching Band performance called “Phoenix Rising” conducted in retro uniforms. After a short hiatus following COVID, the program has expanded and grown to 37 students.

