Unopposed SAD 6 seats

Ellen DeCotiis of Buxton, Kelley Heath of Hollis and Paul Welch of Standish are running unopposed for at-large seats on the SAD 6 Board of Directors for three-year terms.

Residents in the district’s towns, Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish, will vote on the candidates June 11.

Nominations for municipal positions in Buxton must be submitted to Town Clerk John Myers at Town Hall by 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 12.

Senior appreciation dinner

SAD 6 is hosting an appreciation dinner for senior citizens at 4:30 p.m. May 16 at Bonny Eagle High School, 700 Saco Road in Standish.

Reserve a spot by emailing strideout@bonnyeagle.org. For more information, call the school district’s Central Office at 929-3831.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on April 3, 1974, that Eva (Arsenault) Armentino was staying with her parents in Buxton while her husband, Sgt. Donald Armentino of the Air Force, was studying at the diagnostic school at Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois.

