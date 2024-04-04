CAMBRIDGE — A 25-year-old Cambridge man is facing charges in connection with a string of recent burglaries and thefts in Cambridge, police said Thursday.

Nicholas Trask was arrested March 29 when investigators from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Dexter Road in Cambridge that turned up several items reported stolen, Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said. Trask was at the residence when police arrived to conduct the search.

Trask was arrested on charges of Class B burglary, Class C burglary, Class D theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and Class E theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Lancaster said in a statement issued Thursday.

Police were led to the property after receiving a complaint that two compressors, a generator and a water pump were stolen from a Guilford Road residence in Cambridge, Lancaster said.

In his investigation of those reported thefts, Detective Michael Lyman learned of several other burglaries and thefts in the area that occurred in late February and early March. The sheriff’s office subsequently obtained a search warrant for the Dexter Road residence, Lancaster said.

At the residence, sheriff’s deputies said they found many items believed to be stolen, some of which had not been reported stolen to police. Lyman learned of the unreported crimes while interviewing Trask, Lancaster said.

Lancaster did not say whether the compressors, generator and water pump that were reported stolen were among the items found during the search.

The sheriff’s office’s investigation is still open, Lancaster said. Trask may face additional charges once the district attorney’s office reviews the case.

Trask, who was released from county jail on $500 cash bail, is due back in criminal court in Skowhegan on June 5, according to Lancaster.

