Seeking public trails input

Gorham Conservation Commission will host a public meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, to hear community comments on the expansion of Cross Town Trail.

Potential trail alignments will be presented. The meeting will be livestreamed at gocat.org.

The town hopes to “increase trail connectivity, encourage active transportation use, reduce emissions and provide access to the natural environment buffered from car traffic and pollution,” according to an announcement on its website.

Triad meet reminder

The Gorham/Windham/Westbrook Triad group will meet at 11 a.m. April 10 at the Gorham Fire Department at 270 Main St.

Guest speakers will be Kaitlyn Morse from the ITN transportation program, a volunteer service that offers transportation to seniors, and Clara McCool, the regional broadband coordinator from Greater Portland Council of Governments.

Spring brush drop-off

Gorham residents can drop off brush at Public Works at 80 Huston Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 and May 4.

Commercial drop-off and stumps are not accepted. Leaves and grass clippings are accepted all season, but residents are asked not to leave bags behind. For more information, call Public Works at 222-4950.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on April 3, 1974, that Cornelia Files of Lincoln Street and Helen MacDonald, Main Street, returned from their week-long vacation to Puerto Rico and a boat trip to Saint Thomas.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on March 28 that the U.S. public debt was $34,578,609,157,179.32.

