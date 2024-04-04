Trump’s comments offensive and unchristian

“Have a happy holy week” said Donald Trump in a social media post. Such a cheerful display of ignorance, while not out of character, is still hard to comprehend. Holy Week, the week in which Jesus was crucified, is the most solemn week of the year for Christians and hardly a time for pleasure but rather a time for serious reflection upon the lessons Jesus wanted us to learn before his crucifixion.

While this and Mr. Trump’s earlier warning of a “bloodbath” should he lose the election and his statement that some migrants are “not people” are worthy of contempt, they make sense to some people, and should spur church leaders to witness more boldly for Christ and his enduring message of love.

Making light of Jesus’ betrayal, mock trial, suffering and death is unacceptable, and helps explain why Martin Luther concluded that “The Lord commonly gives riches to foolish people, to whom he gives nothing else.”

Arnie Besier,

Harpswell

Political agendas deny freedom of speech

After reading several articles in recent news pertaining to SAD 75’s controversial policy ACAAA, I’d like to take this opportunity to address the overwhelming virtue signaling from some Maine local news publications. Shame on those journalists working overtime to disparage me and misrepresent the true nature of the petition I created.

By printing such inaccurate and biased information, they consequently refuse to acknowledge one simple truth. This petition was only created to protect students’ First Amendment rights. I find it quite ironic that journalists (a group of people who cherish their freedom of press) are seeking to dismiss this fact in an effort to villainize me and frankly the 300-plus citizens, including educators, who signed the petition.

Furthermore, this petition in no way is promoting harassment or bullying. It is simply a vessel to illustrate to the board that section D part 3 of policy ACAAA blatantly violates a student’s First Amendment. One can only be led to ask, why is the district unsympathetic about protecting this right?

I’m afraid for many students who are finding themselves trapped by the chilling effect. I’m disappointed in the school district, who uses skewed and non-transparent data to promote an ideology and their personal agendas?

There is hard work to be done in our schools. Our students are suffering both emotionally and academically. I can only hope that SAD 75 board members begin addressing the more critical issues facing our students, rather than continue using them as pawns in a vile display of gaslighting.

Rebecca Brooks,

Topsham

