BASEBALL

Athletics announce plans to play in Sacramento for next three seasons

The Athletics will leave Oakland after this season and play at a minor league park near Sacramento until their planned new stadium in Las Vegas is built.

The A’s announced the decision to play at the home of the Sacramento River Cats from 2025-27, with an option for 2028, on Thursday after being unable to reach an agreement to extend their lease in Oakland during that time.

Sutter Health Park is across from the historic yellow Tower Bridge that connects the West Sacramento with downtown Sacramento. The stadium has 10,624 fixed seats and can currently hold 14,014 fans with lawn seating and standing room.

n Marlins right-hander Eury Pérez will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2024 season, the team announced.

Pérez had previously been diagnosed with mild inflammation after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow late in the spring. He met with Dr. Keith Meister, according to Marlins President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix, and surgery was not recommended then.

The 20-year-old Pérez debuted last May as Miami’s youngest starting pitcher. Over his first 11 major league starts, he had a 5-3 record with a 2.36 ERA and 61 strikeouts. He finished the season 5-6 with a 3.15 ERA over 91 1/3 innings.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Julius Randle needs right shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season, a crushing blow for a New York Knicks team that was surging before the All-Star forward was hurt in January.

The Knicks said Randle will be re-evaluated in five months, meaning it’s unclear if he will even be ready for the start of next season.

TENNIS

CHARLESTON OPEN: Top-seeded Jessica Pegula advanced to the quarterfinals, and Danielle Collins eliminated defending champion Ons Jabeur.

Pegula, who reached the semifinals last year, had little trouble beating Magda Linette, 6-2, 6-2.

Jabeur, ranked sixth in the world, continued her struggles this year in losing her opening match for a fourth consecutive tournament. Jabeur is 2-6 this season after the 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 loss to Collins, last week’s Miami Open champion.

NADAL INJURY: Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters because of a lingering injury, delaying the start of his clay-court tournament preparation ahead of the French Open and extending his absence that began in January.

Nadal, 37, had hip surgery last summer and has played only three competitive matches this year.

WTA FINALS: Saudi Arabia will host the WTA Finals as part of a three-year deal announced by the women’s professional tennis tour that will increase the prize money for this November’s season-ending championship to a record $15.25 million – a 70% increase from 2023.

The event for the top eight singles players and top eight doubles teams will be held in Riyadh from 2024-26, part of a recent wave of investment by the kingdom in tennis and various sports, despite questions about LGBTQ+ and women’s rights raised by Hall of Famers Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova and others.

HOCKEY

NHL: The San Jose Sharks signed Quinnipiac forward Collin Graf to a three-year contract.

The 21-year-old Graf was an undrafted free agent. He led Quinnipiac in scoring with 49 points and 22 goals this season and was named ECAC Player of the Year and the conference’s top defensive forward.

Graf was also Quinnipiac’s leading scorer in 2022-23 as a sophomore with 59 points and helped the Bobcats win the NCAA championship.

