President Biden is scheduled to travel to Baltimore on Friday to survey the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, discuss the cleanup with Maryland officials and meet with family members of the six construction workers who died in the disaster.

The visit comes as his administration is formally requesting that Congress allocate funds to pay for the entire cost of rebuilding a new span, which experts estimate could cost billions of dollars.

“The Federal Government should cover any needed costs for reconstructing the bridge,” Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote in a letter to congressional leaders. “While we continue to assess those costs alongside our Federal and State partners, we are asking Congress to join us in demonstrating our commitment to aid in recovery efforts by authorizing a 100 percent Federal cost share for rebuilding the bridge.”

Biden is slated to receive an aerial tour of the bridge wreckage Friday afternoon with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and other officials. Afterward, he will meet with officials involved in the recovery and give remarks about the disaster.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday announced a tentative timeline for the reopening of the shipping channel in the Patapsco River blocked by the collapse. The disaster has crippled the Port of Baltimore and spread economic pain locally and nationally.

The Corps said it plans to open a 280-foot-wide and 35-feet-deep channel by the end of April that should allow some ships carrying automobiles and farm equipment to again sail into and out of the port. Officials hope to reopen the entire shipping channel by the end of May, restoring normal traffic.

