NEW YORK — Pinch-hitter Ernie Clement had a tiebreaking solo home run off Caleb Ferguson leading off the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 Friday in New York’s home opener.

Juan Soto went 0 for 4 with a pair of strikeouts in his pinstripes debut, slamming his bat and helmet after making the final out of the eighth.

He bowed to fans in right field in the top of the first and was greeted with a standing ovation when he came to the plate in the bottom half. Soto is in a 1-for-16 slide after a 9-for-17 start.

Marcus Stroman matched Yusei Kikuchi with shutout ball before the bullpens took over.

Clement, a 28-year-old who appeared in just 35 major league games over the previous two seasons, drove the second pitch from Ferguson (0-1) into the left-field seats for his first career pinch homer.

Nick Burdi threw a pair of run-scoring wild pitches in the ninth, prompting boos from the sellout crowd of 47,812.

Advertisement

CUBS 9, DODGERS 7: Seiya Suzuki had three RBI and Michael Busch homered against his former team, helping Chicago beat Shohei Ohtani and visiting Los Angeles.

Dansby Swanson also connected as Chicago earned its fifth consecutive win after dropping its first two games of the season. Ian Happ added a key two-run triple on a windy, sun-splashed afternoon, and Nick Madrigal had two hits.

Suzuki got the better of Ohtani in the opener of a weekend series that features four of the majors’ best Japanese players. Ohtani hit a two-run homer in his first career game at Wrigley Field, but Suzuki lined a two-run double during Chicago’s five-run second and a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitches for Los Angeles on Saturday, and Shota Imanaga makes his second start for Chicago on Sunday.

TIGERS 5, ATHLETICS 4: Gio Urshela’s two-out double in the eighth inning brought in the go-ahead run and Detroit won its home opener.

Matt Vierling and Mark Canha hit solo homers for Detroit. Spencer Torkelson doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in another for the Tigers, who are off to a 6-1 start.

Advertisement

NOTES

YANKEES: Reliever Jonathan Loáisiga will miss an extensive part of the season because of an elbow injury for the second year in a row.

New York put the 29-year-old right-hander on the 60-day injured list because of a strained right flexor muscle.

• His voice quavering as he fought tears, Boone said the team will play this season in the memory of the wife of a club executive who was killed this week by a falling tree.

Cathy Tusiani died Wednesday when her car was struck during a storm in suburban Armonk. Her husband is Yankees senior vice president of partnerships Michael J. Tusiani.

DIAMONDBACKS: Arizona reinstated outfielder Randal Grichuk from the 10-day injured list before its game against the Atlanta Braves.

Grichuk, a right-handed hitter, did not start on Friday night with right-hander Spencer Strider starting for the Braves. Manager Torey Lovullo said Grichuk “is going to get every lefty,” either in the outfield or as the designated hitter, and would see some playing time against right-handers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »