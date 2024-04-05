Virtual poetry talk

In honor of National Poetry Month, Stuart Kestenbaum, Maine Poet Laureate from 2016 to 2021, will present a virtual talk, “Poetry and the Creative Process,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10.

Hosted by the Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, Kestenbaum will read his poetry and discuss his writing process, followed by a Q&A session. Attendance is free but donations to the museum are suggested. To register, go to rufusportermuseum.org.

Estate planning seminar

A free estate planning seminar presented by Attorney Robert Boudreau will be held at the St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, sponsored by the Bridgton-Fryeburg Knights of Columbus.

The program will cover probate, gifts to children, trusts, power of attorney, living wills and more. Reservations are required by contacting Knights of Columbus Field Agent Aaron Weiss at 691-0378 or emailing lynnedemers@portsidereg.com. The church is located at 225 South High St.

Reading challenge

National Library Week is April 7-13 and the Bridgton Public Library is celebrating with a month-long reading challenge. Readers of all ages are challenged to read as many books as they can throughout the month to win prizes. The winners will be announced May 1.

To learn more, go to bridgtonlibrary.org or call 647-2472.

Boat inspectors needed

The Lakes Environmental Association is looking for courtesy boat inspectors to help prevent the spread of invasive species across waterways in Maine this summer.

The position is paid with flexible hours and training is provided. To learn more, go to mainelakes.org/invasives/courtesy-boat-inspections or email Mary Jewett at mary@mainelakes.org.

Send your news about Bridgton happenings to Perri Black at perrilb@gmail.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: