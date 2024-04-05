The 2020 edition of the Maine Register of Big Trees lists 146 champions located throughout the state. York County Audubon will host Jan Santerre for a program on the trees, and how they and other big trees play a role in the environment. The session is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at Wells Reserve at Laudholm Farm.

State champion big trees, according to a York County Audubon news release, “capture people’s imagination for their size and strength, but there is more to a champion than just its size — they are symbols of all the good work trees do for the quality of the environment and our quality of life.”

Santerre is the Project Canopy director for the Maine Forest Service where she focuses on all aspects of program management. Project Canopy is a federally-funded program in support of urban forestry programming in Maine’s municipalities. Santerre has managed the Maine Register of Big Trees for the forest service for more than 20 years, has a bachelor of science degree in forestry from the University of Vermont and is a native of Dover-Foxcroft.

The program will be presented in the Mather Auditorium at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm. It will be free and open to all ages, and no registration is required to attend in person. It will also be live streamed via Zoom. To view it via Zoom, register in advance at www.yorkcountyaudubon.org.

