GLENDALE, Ariz. — Purdue kept its March Madness dream alive while snuffing out North Carolina State’s, getting 20 points and 12 rebounds from Zach Edey in a 63-50 victory Saturday that placed the Boilermakers a win from their first NCAA title.

N.C. State poked and jabbed at the 7-foot-4 Edey and gave him fits over his 40 minutes on the floor, but he still dominated the battle of big men against 6-9, 275-pound Wolfpack center DJ Burns Jr., who labored to eight points and four assists. DJ Horne led the 11th-seeded Wolfpack with 20 points.

Purdue (34-4) moves on to Monday night’s final to play the winner of the later game between Alabama and defending champion UConn. N.C. State (26-15) ended its season two victories shy of a repeat of 1983, when got through nine straight must-win games in the Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA tournaments to capture one of history’s most unlikely titles.

Purdue is in the Final Four for the first time since 1980, only one season after becoming the second No. 1 seed to fall in the first round.

Edey and Coach Matt Painter’s team have swatted away every challenge so far this season. They did it this time despite a three-point night from their second-leading scorer, Braden Smith, who shot 1 for 9 (but finished with eight rebounds and six assists).

He wasn’t the only one who couldn’t buy a bucket. The N.C. State team that outscored Duke 55-37 after halftime in the Elite Eight shot 28.6% over the last 20 minutes against Purdue – a cold spell that included open looks galore that simply would not fall.

Advertisement

It made for some ugly basketball. In one stretch early in the second half, the teams missed 10 straight shots.

For all Smith’s struggles, he put the final dagger in N.C. State’s season. It came at the end of a stretch during which Horne shot an airball and Edey swatted N.C. State guard Jayden Taylor’s shot out of the paint, while on the other end, Fletcher Loyer and then Smith made back-to-back 3s.

Smith’s basket was part of an 8-0 run that pushed Purdue’s lead to 20. The only drama left was whether the Wolfpack would surpass their season low of 52 points.

Edey, the back-to-back AP Player of the Year, had his 29th double-double of the season. But this was no easy stroll through the paint for the nation’s leading scorer. N.C. State finished with eight steals. Most came from guards sagging down on Edey and swatting the ball away.

Horne did OK on Edey. Wolfpack forward Ben Middlebrooks did even better. In the end, though, Edey was just too hard to deal with. He blocked two shots, altered about five others, and his inside presence played into N.C. State’s 36% shooting night.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous