PORTLAND – Linda Hackett, a resident of Portland, peacefully passed away on April 1, 2024 after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer’s. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy Keating Atherton and Arthur Kenneth Atherton of South Portland. Her husband was the late Harold Hackett.

Born in Portland, Linda attended South Portland public schools. She earned a nursing degree from the University of Maine and furthered her education becoming a Certified Nurse Midwife at the University of Mississippi in 1974, thus becoming a midwife long before the profession gained popularity. She continued her education at University of North Florida where she earned her master’s degree.

At a young age, her family acquired a summer home on Little Diamond Island, where she met her future husband, Hal Hackett. Childhood sweethearts, they married on the island in 1965. Hal encouraged Linda to pursue her dream of becoming a CNM. Their hearts were set on settling in Maine, and in 1978 they moved into a downtown Portland home they cherished for 35 years.

The High Street residence became a warm and festive home where Linda and Hal entertained guests and celebrated holidays with flair. They raised their two children, Tad and Elizabeth there. A talented cook, Linda often prepared delicious meals while Hal hosted guests. Her love for baking was evident with a perpetually available pan of brownies. She was an extremely talented quilter and knitter, generously sharing her creations with others.

However, it was her residence on Little Diamond that was her true home. She loved settling in there for the summer and catching up with neighbors and being part of the wonderful community. She made quiches and pies for every occasion and cherished the tradition of the Saturday Night Suppers.

Linda was most passionate though about her midwifery career, as the first Certified Nurse Midwife in the State of Maine. Treating her patients like family, she would jump out of bed at all hours of the night for their needs. Known for her outstanding bedside manner, she cared for patients at Costal Women’s Healthcare and ultimately delivered many thousands of babies at both Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospital during her 35 year midwifery career.

After Hal’s passing in 1998 and her subsequent retirement, Linda relocated to Mt Dora, Fla., where she built a fulfilling life for over 20 years, enjoying her neighbors and volunteering locally while continuing her love for crafts and baking.

Linda had an enormous capacity to give. She was always a caring friend, a great listener, and a source of wise counsel. Devoted to her grandchildren, Linda loved sending surprise handmade dresses for them and their dolls. To all that have known her, at some point you were likely the recipient of her generous compassion, guidance or handiwork.

Linda’s presence made life brighter. She cared deeply for others, leaving an enduring legacy of warmth and compassion. She lived a life filled with love, service, devotion and adventure. She was an incredible nurse, mother, wife and friend.

Linda leaves behind her son, Arthur “Tad” Hackett and daughter-in-law, Rachel (Garwood) Hackett of Westbrook, her daughter, Elizabeth (Hackett) Squillante and son-in-law, Chris Squillante of New Canaan, Conn.; her two granddaughters, Katherine and Caroline Squillante.

We want to recognize the tremendous care and support she received while at Stroudwater Lodge, Avita of Stroudwater, and Affinity Hospice Care of Maine.

Should friends desire, contributions can be made to the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

