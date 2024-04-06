BRUNSWICK – Nancy A. (Forshay) Blake died on March 16, 2024. Born in Patterson, NJ, on Oct. 30, 1932.
Nancy attended Montclair, N.J., public schools and St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., where she majored in English and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She enjoyed a 47-year marriage to William F. Blake Jr., also formerly of Montclair, N.J. The couple resided primarily in West Hartford, Conn., where they raised their family.
With the exception of the past two years when she moved to Maine to be near family, Nancy spent every summer of her life at Beaver Lake, N.J., a community that was dear to her heart.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Blake and her husband, Dale Skrien, her son, Christopher Blake; as well as her four grandchildren Julia Skrien Dugal, Jason Skrien, Frederick Blake, and Thomas Blake.
