With Trevor Story set to undergo an MRI after suffering a potentially serious shoulder injury in Friday night’s win, the Boston Red Sox summoned a depth option to the West Coast.

Shortstop David Hamilton flew to Anaheim, California, on Saturday to join the Red Sox, according to multiple sources, and will be added to the roster if Story, as expected, needs to be placed on the injured list. After Friday night’s game, both Story and Manager Alex Cora were mum on Story’s status, saying only that more testing would be done over the weekend. While the Red Sox are hoping Story avoided serious injury, it appears likely he’ll miss at least some time.

“Obviously did something to the shoulder there. Pretty painful,” Story said following Boston’s 8-6 win over the Angels. “We didn’t get images yet. So we’ll have that tomorrow. I’m not trying to put any words on it yet because we don’t know for sure. So yeah, painful. Just kind of landed on the body weight on the shoulder there.

“We’re refraining from kind of diagnosing it right now until we get more information tomorrow,” he added.

The two most logical options to replace Story on the active roster appeared to be Hamilton and utilityman Romy Gonzalez, who is off to a torrid start at Triple-A (.350 average, three homers, 10 RBI, 1.414 OPS in five games). Both are on the 40-man roster and have major league experience. Hamilton, 26, debuted last season and struggled in the majors, hitting just .121 (4 for 33) with two doubles in 15 games. He is 3 for 18 so far for the WooSox but has homered twice in the first five games of the year. The speedy Hamilton stole 57 bases in 103 games for the WooSox last year, after recording a team-record 70 steals for the Portland Sea Dogs in 2022. He underwent thumb surgery to repair a torn ligament in late September but was full-go once spring training started.

Hamilton (three games) and Gonzalez (two) have split the starts at shortstop for the WooSox. Hamilton has more games under his belt at the position in the majors (13, to Gonzalez’s six), but both players have an extensive track record of playing shortstop in the minors. Gonzalez played 595 1/3 innings at short at Double-A and Triple-A in the White Sox organization in 2021 and 216 innings there in 2022. He was injured for most of 2023.

The Red Sox have a few options when it comes to replacing Story in the short-term. Hamilton and Pablo Reyes could slot in, potentially as a righty-lefty platoon that would leave the club light on offense. It’s possible, too, that center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela could move to the infield until Story returns, with Jarren Duran playing center between Wilyer Abreu and Tyler O’Neill. The Red Sox are also expecting Vaughn Grissom to rejoin the club in the coming weeks. While his defensive limitations at shortstop had him slated to be the everyday second baseman, he could fill in for Story if the Red Sox want to keep Enmanuel Valdez in the lineup as the second baseman.

RED SOX setup man Chris Martin’s streak of 24 consecutive scoreless appearances ended Friday when he gave up an RBI single to Miguel Sanó.

But the 37-year-old righty, who had last allowed a run July 28, 2023, recorded two huge outs to help lead the Red Sox to a wild 8-6 victory.

Sanó’s RBI single tied the game 6-6 in the seventh inning. It put runners at first and third base with just one out. But Martin struck out Mickey Moniak swinging and retired Logan O’Hoppe on a fly-out to right field to keep the game tied.

The Red Sox regained the lead in the eighth on Duran’s go-ahead homer. O’Neill added his second home run of the game in the ninth inning.

O’Neill and Triston Casas belted back-to-back homers in the second inning and Reese McGuire added a two-run shot as the Red Sox grabbed a 4-0 lead.

The Angels tied the game at 5-5 in the sixth on grand slam by O’Hoppe off reliever Josh Winckowski, which followed two errors and a hit batsman.

