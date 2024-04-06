BASKETBALL
Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups are headed to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of a 13-member class announced Saturday.
The 2024 class includes former Lakers, Grizzlies and Warriors executive Jerry West, who had already been inducted as a player and as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team. Also in the class: players Seimone Augustus, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Dick Barnett and Michele Timms, coaches Charles Smith, Harley Redin and Bo Ryan, broadcaster/coach Doug Collins, and owner Herb Simon.
GOLF
LPGA: Top-ranked Nelly Korda advanced to the semifinals of the T-Mobile Match Play by defeating fellow American and Solheim Cup teammate Angel Yin 3 and 2 in North Las Vegas, Nevada.
In other quarterfinal matches, Sei Young Kim defeated Rose Zhang, 6 and 5, Leona Maguire beat Moriya Jutanugarn, 4 and 3, and Narin An eliminated Minami Katsu, 1 up.
Korda was facing An and Maguire was matched against Kim in the semifinals Saturday afternoon. The final is Sunday.
Korda is attempting to win her fourth tournament in a row. Lorena Ochoa in 2008 was the last LPGA player to accomplish that feat.
SOCCER
SHEBELIEVES CUP: Lindsey Horan converted a penalty kick in the 77th minute, and the United States came from behind to defeat Japan 2-1 before a record crowd in Atlanta.
Jaedyn Shaw also scored for the United States in a match played before 50,644 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a record for a friendly match for the United States women on home soil. It was also the largest crowd for a women’s game in the United States since the 1999 World Cup final.
ENGLAND: Arsenal regained first place in the Premier League, at least for one night, after goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard secured a 3-0 win at Brighton.
The visitors are a point ahead of both Liverpool and Manchester City. Liverpool is at Manchester United on Sunday.
• A stunning strike by Kevin De Bruyne launched Manchester City’s comeback in a 4-2 win at Crystal Palace.
De Bruyne scored twice and set up a goal by Erling Haaland.
• Aston Villa’s top-four hopes in the Premier League were damaged after it threw away a two-goal lead and drew 3-3 at home against Brentford.
Tottenham, which is three points behind Aston Villa, hosts relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday and also has a game in hand.
GERMANY: Bayer Leverkusen can clinch the Bundesliga next weekend after a Florian Wirtz penalty was enough for a 1-0 win over Union Berlin, pushing Leverkusen 16 points clear of 11-time defending champion Bayern Munich with six rounds remaining.
ITALY: United States standout Christian Pulisic reached double figures in goals for the first time in a league season after his sublime strike began AC Milan’s 3-0 win over 10-man Lecce.
Pulisic surpassed his previous best of nine goals in the 2019-20 English Premier League for Chelsea.
COLLEGES
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Sarah Strong, the top-ranked recruit for the class of 2024, committed to play at UConn next season.
Strong, a 6-foot-2 forward, was deciding between the Huskies, Duke and North Carolina.
AUTO RACING
FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen claimed pole position for the fourth time in four races this season, leading qualifying for the Japan Grand Prix.
Verstappen clocked a lap in 1 minute, 28.197 seconds, just 0.066 ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
