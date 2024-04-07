FICTION
Hardcover
1. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “Wandering Stars,” by Tommy Orange (Knopf)
3. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)
4. “Until August,” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez (Knopf)
5. “Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower)
6. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)
7. “Prophet Song,” by Paul Lynch (Atlantic Monthly Press)
8. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco Press)
9. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)
10. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
Paperback
1. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin)
2. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Penguin)
3. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W.W. Norton & Company)
4. “A Court of Wings & Ruin,” by Sarah J Maas (Bloomsbury)
5. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)
6. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
7. “I Have Some Questions For You,” by Rebecca Makkai (Penguin)
8. “A Little Life,” by Hanya Yanagihara (Knopf)
9. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Atria)
10. “The Three-Body Problem,” by Cixin Liu, Ken Liu (Tor)
NONFICTION
Hardcover
1. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)
2. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
3. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)
4. “Outlive,” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
5. “Burn Book,” by Kara Swisher (Simon & Schuster)
6. “Supercommunicators,” by Charles Duhigg (Random House)
7. “The Comfort of Crows,” by Margaret Renkl (Spiegel & Grau)
8. “Reading Genesis,” by Maryilynne Robinson (FSG)
9. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)
10. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)
Paperback
1. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)
2. “Think Again,” by Adam Grant (Penguin)
3. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)
4. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)
5. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps Publishing)
6. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
7. “The Boys in the Boat,” by Daniel James Brown (Penguin Books)
8. “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
9. “Master Slave Husband Wife,” by Ilyon Woo (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Everything I Know About Love,” by Dolly Alderton (Harper)
— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland
