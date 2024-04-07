University of Maine freshman wing Bradly Nadeau signed a three-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Hurricanes announced Sunday.

Carolina’s first-round pick in last year’s NHL draft (30th overall), Nadeau was selected to the Hockey East all-rookie team and was second team all-conference in his one season with the Black Bears. The native of Saint-Francois-de-Madawaska, New Brunswick, led Maine in scoring with 19 goals and 27 assists for 46 points – the most by a Maine player since the 2011-12 season, and the most by a Black Bears rookie since the 2006-07 season.

“Our staff is excited for Bradly to continue to chase his dream of playing in the NHL,” Maine Coach Ben Barr said in a statement released by UMaine. “Carolina is fortunate to not only have a great player, but a great teammate and person joining their organization. Bradly’s year in Orono was memorable and Black Bear Nation was fortunate to watch Bradly’s development this past season. Bradly will always be a Black Bear!”

Last summer, Nadeau became the fourth Maine player and first since Barrett Heisten in 1999 to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft. Nadeau will receive $855,000 in each of the next three seasons if he plays at the NHL level, or $82,500 at the AHL level. The deal also includes a $285,000 signing bonus.

Maine went 23-12-2 this past season, reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. The Black Bears’ season ended with a 3-1 loss to Cornell in the first round on March 28.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »