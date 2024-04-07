FALMOUTH – Anita L. Buckley, 89, of Falmouth, passed away unexpectedly last Saturday afternoon, March 30, 2024, at Ocean View Assisted Living Community.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1935, in Lewiston, the youngest of three children born to Lucien and Victorine Lebel.

Anita was predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul Buckley, whom she married on Oct. 11, 1958, after being together since middle school; as well as her parents; and two brothers, Ray and Paul Lebel.

Anita was a polio survivor who refused to relent to a wheelchair, embodying strength and resilience throughout her life.

Anita’s life was filled with love, adventure, and devotion to her family. She graduated with honors from Lewiston High School in 1953 and pursued a brief career in dental hygiene after attending Forsyth Dental Hygienist School in Boston, Mass. She shared a long and loving marriage with Paul, filled with travels around the world, mixed doubles tennis tournaments, and neighborhood ski adventures to Mount Saint Anne in Quebec City on every February vacation.

As a mother, Anita was unparalleled in her dedication and love for her four children, Lisa Carew, Paul Buckley, Scott Buckley, and Julie Buckley. She attended every parent-teacher conference, cheered from the sidelines at every game with juice boxes and snacks in hand, and cooked dinner without fail every night. Anita created cherished family traditions, filling their home with homemade cookies, pies, squares, and candy.

Anita was also a loving grandmother to her 10 adoring grandchildren, Elizabeth Carew, Katie Carew, Madison Buckley, Nicholas Buckley, Ryan Buckley, Oliver Buckley, Elliott Buckley, Hayden Cieniawski, Logan Cieniawski, and Colin Cieniawski. She lived for her grandchildren and was involved in every aspect of their lives, leaving a profound impact on each of them.

Anita led her life by example, embodying strength, resilience, and the importance of family above all. She was described by those who knew her best as an icon, or “the Queen”—a strong woman who taught her family right from wrong and instilled in them the values of resilience and determination.

Anita Buckley will be deeply missed by her family and friends every day. Her memory will continue to inspire and guide those who were fortunate enough to have known her.

A celebration of life event will take place at a to be determined location on May 11. Contact the family if you’d like to know more information.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Anita Buckley to Post Polio Health International at https://post-polio.org/support-us/donate/

