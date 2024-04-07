CAPE ELIZABETH / WINDHAM – Barbara Lorraine Kelley, 72, passed away Feb. 7, 2024.

She was born in Cumberland County, Feb. 4, 1952 to Agnes Marie Sawyer and Frederick E. Kelley, both of Windham.

Barbara obtained her undergraduate degree in English from the University of Maine and moved on to achieve her graduate degree in library science to pursue her love of writing. She worked at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine as a reference librarian and The Windham Public Library for more than two decades developing various programs and leading book groups.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Barton; and four children, Travis Keef (Kate) Auburn, Amanda, Jennifer, Emily Keef Poland; nine grandchildren, Ezra, Tulsi, Tiger, Nola, Eamonn, Aneira, Oliver, Sadie and Gwendolyn.

A celebration of life will be April 21 at 1 p.m. at the Little Meeting House in Windham. Those who attend are encouraged to bring memories of Barbara and potted plants as she loved gardens. Please reach out to Jen with questions at japiercee@gmail.com

To express condolences or to participate in Barbara’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

