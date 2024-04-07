SARASOTA, Fla. – John Dana Woodbury passed away on March 28, 2024, peacefully with family in Sarasota, Fla.

He was born on April 18, 1958, to his late mother, Eleanor Nickerson Woodbury, and his late father, Dana Lord Woodbury. John was born at Maine Medical Center in Portland. His family lived in South Portland, where he attended school.

He was a Patriots, Celtics, and Boston Bruins fan throughout his life. John would always be there for anyone that needed his help. He was passionate about mathematics and history.

John and his wife were proud owners of Maine Rebar Services, excelling in reinforcement steel installation, and completing three hundred bridges in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts over 25 years. He had a strong work ethic and was highly respected in construction. He was proud of his work on the Beals Island Bridge, expected to last 100 years. His last job was on the 1062-foot-long Jonesport Bridge.

He enjoyed motorcycling, gardening, fishing, wildlife in the backyard and his beloved pets, and music, The Rolling Stones being one of his favorites. He loved seeing his grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed and is survived by his wife, Ernestine “Tina” Woodbury; daughter, Jessica Woodbury of Portland, daughter, Sara Hegarty, and husband Sean of Windham, daughter, Kasandra Woodbury of Sarasota, Fla. and son, Justin Woodbury of Sarasota, Fla. He will also be deeply missed by his brothers Richard Woodbury of Leeds, Peter Woodbury, and wife Tammy of Gorham, and sister, Barbara Woodbury Marzelli of Derry, N.H.; grandsons Julian Ryan, Kai Woodbury, Quinn and Wesley Hegarty, as well as an aunt, uncle, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Fort Williams State Park during the Summer of 2024.

Please make donations to the American Cancer Society and request restrictions to lung cancer research.https://www.cancer.org/donate/donate-by-mail-or-phone.html

