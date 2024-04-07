PORTLAND – Nora S. Hemphill, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

She was born in Cahirciveen, Ireland and immigrated to America in 1960.

She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Donald H. Hemphill.

She is survived by her three children, Mary Hemphill, Donald (Christine) Hempill, Jr., Deirdre (Christopher) Clark; two grandchildren, Madeline Clark, and Nicholas (Emily) Clark; three great-grandchildren, Harrison, Callahan and Malcolm Clark.

A private burial will be held in the spring.

To express condolences or to participate in Nora’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.Com

