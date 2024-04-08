Falmouth Fire-EMS Chief Howard Rice has been awarded the Deputy Chief Marc Bellefeuille Instructor of the Year award from the Maine Fire Service Institute.

MSFI Director Jim Graves said at the awards ceremony March 28 that Rice’s hard work and dedication has brought higher level fire service training programs to the state. Rice, an MFSI instructor, has led numerous certification courses, including fire instructor, fire officer and Firefighter I and II.

“He is a true leader in every aspect of the word,” Graves said.

