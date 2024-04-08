Alternative rock band Guster, whose members include Cape Elizabeth resident Adam Gardner, presents its sixth Guster On the Ocean Weekend.

The three-day event kicks off Aug. 9 at the State Theatre with a show that includes cover songs, full band karaoke and costumes. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite rock stars.

On Aug. 10, things move outside to Thompson’s Point where the lineup will include sets from Kevin Morby, Toad the Wet Sprocket and Trousdale.

On the final day, Aug. 11, Guster will play the entire “Lost and Gone Forever” album to mark its 25th anniversary. There will also be sets from Grace Potter, The Dip, Sunny War and The Wolff Sisters.

During all three Guster performances, the band will preview tunes from the album “Ooh La La,” which comes out May 17.

Multiple ticket options for Guster On the Ocean Weekend are available at statetheatreportland.com.

