I hope the commission trying to come up with ways to stop mass murders, like the one in Lewiston, will examine what New Zealand did after similar bloodshed there. Within 11 days, legislators outlawed assault weapons. Their murder rate plummeted and has stayed there.

Harley Marshall
Portland

letter to the editor
