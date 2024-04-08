Craig Pendleton running for Maine Senate

To the editor,

One of the main reasons why I want to represent the communities of Saco, Old Orchard Beach and Buxton in the Maine Senate is because of my many close and personal connections to the area.

The Pendleton family is well-known in these parts. The Camp Ellis pier honors my uncle Charlie and my cousin Roger. Sweetser recognized my brother Carl’s years of service as their CEO with the naming of Pendleton Drive in Saco.

Carl’s wife, Barb, was a beloved teacher in the Saco school system. My sister, Eslie dedicated more than 40 years at Sweetser and had the school named after her. Her late husband David was also a Sweetser employee and was the Thornton Academy basketball coach before his untimely passing while on duty at Maine National Guard.

My wife Susan and I raised our children in Saco and owned a successful small commercial fishing business for 30 years. I have experience creating new organizations like the Northwest Atlantic Marine Alliance, and the Southern Maine Dredge Authority. I served as board chair at PeoplesChoice Credit Union for 22 years; as executive director of the Biddeford+Saco Chamber of Commerce+Industry and as the first Director of Transportation at Biddeford Saco OOB Transit.

I have a strong connection to these communities, and have the common sense leadership experience that is needed in the Maine Senate. I seek your support to make this happen.

For more information about my campaign, please visit www.PendletonForMaine.com

Craig A. Pendleton

Old Orchard Beach

