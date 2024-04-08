Maine has tested 1,800 fish culled from 112 locations since it first began testing for perfluoroalkyl and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, also known as “forever chemicals.”

The results have prompted the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to issue consumption limits for 10 ponds, lakes, streams and rivers from Sanford to Limestone, and two locations in Fairfield where PFAS levels are so high that no fish from there should be consumed at all.

• Albion, Fifteenmile Stream: No more than 2 meals per month of brook trout.

• China, China Lake: No more than 1 meal per month of any fish species.

• Fairfield, Fish Brook: Do not eat any fish from these waters.

• Fairfield, Kennebec River from the Carrabassett to the Lockwood Dam in Waterville: No more than 9 meals per year of smallmouth bass.

Advertisement

• Fairfield, Police Athletic League (PAL) Ponds: Do not eat any fish from these waters.

• Limestone, Durepo Pond and Limestone Stream: No more than 4 meals per year of brook trout, and do not any eat smallmouth bass.

• Sanford/Alfred, Mousam River and Estes Lake: No more than 3 meals per year of any fish species.

• Sanford, Number One Pond: No more than 1 meal per month of largemouth bass.

• Thorndike/Unity, Halfmoon Stream: No more than 2 meals per month of brook trout.

• Unity, Unity Pond: No more than 6 meals per year of black crappie, and no more than 12 meals per year for all other fish species.

• Waterville/Oakland, Messalonskee Stream from Oakland to Waterville: No more than 3 fish meals per year of any fish species.

• Westbrook/Falmouth, Presumpscot River from Saccarappa Falls in Westbrook to Presumpscot Falls in Falmouth: No more than 4 fish meals per year of any fish species.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: