For those who aren’t aware, last week the Westbrook Fire Department Call Company members were notified that the suppression division of the call company would be retired effective immediately. It was a sad day for those who have devoted many years of service to the call company. Chief Steve Sloan and I talked last week and he took the time to explain that the decrease in participating call company members as well as training requirements not being met is what led to this decision.

While I personally may disagree with the decision, how could I possible argue the reasoning? The numbers tell the sad story. So instead, I will send out heartfelt thanks to all of the past and present members of the WFD Call Company for their dedicated service to the city of Westbrook. And to call company Capt. Mike Corey, your efforts to keep Engine 2 Call Company active and involved with the Westbrook community were above and beyond any expectations. We could always count on Engine 2 and crew being present at city parades and festivities.

So as it’s been said before, “volunteers do not necessarily have the time, they just have the heart.” Feels very appropriate here. Thank you all for your years of service with the WFD Call Company. You will be missed. Best wishes.

Lorraine Glidden

Westbrook

