The April 3 article in the Press Herald describing the drastic reduction in the number of dairy farms in Maine was alarming and disheartening.

Perhaps one of the first steps the state can take to help ameliorate this trend is to not put a road through Smiling Hill Farm.

Andrew Grant
Scarborough

